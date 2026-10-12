Elon Musk Accuses Mukesh Ambani of Blocking Starlink Launch in India

Elon Musk has accused Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani of blocking SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service from launching in India, questioning his influence over the country’s government. India’s Ministry of Communications rejected the allegations, saying its regulatory process treats all satellite operators equally and that Starlink must complete security assessments before starting commercial operations.

Musk intensified his criticism on Friday, October 9, posting on X that Starlink could provide internet access to underserved communities, support children’s education, and help small businesses reach international customers. He accused Ambani of protecting his telecommunications interests by preventing additional competition.

Earlier in the week, Musk accused unnamed business figures of obstructing Starlink’s entry into India. On Thursday, he questioned Ambani’s political influence, asking whether the billionaire was the country’s real leader.

India’s telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia rejected the allegations, stating that India does not permit monopolies in any sector. Reliance Jio, the telecommunications subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has not publicly responded to Musk’s remarks.

Starlink Awaits Final Regulatory Approval

SpaceX has spent several years seeking approval to operate Starlink in India, which has over one billion internet users. Although the company has secured key regulatory clearances, it still requires security approval and satellite spectrum allocation before offering commercial services.

India’s Ministry of Communications said Starlink and two other licensed satellite operators are undergoing security assessments. All three remain at approximately the same regulatory stage, according to the ministry, which described claims of discriminatory treatment as unfounded.

Starlink previously signed distribution agreements with Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel in March 2025. The agreements would allow both telecommunications companies to offer Starlink services after regulatory approval.

Jio is developing its own satellite internet service through a joint venture with Luxembourg-based SES. Bharti Airtel, meanwhile, holds a major stake in Eutelsat OneWeb, another company seeking to provide satellite connectivity in India.

The companies previously disagreed over satellite spectrum allocation. SpaceX supported administrative allocation, while Jio advocated an auction-based system. The Indian government ultimately adopted the administrative approach supported by SpaceX.

Musk Also Faces Challenges With Tesla in India

Musk’s dispute with Ambani comes as another of his companies, Tesla, faces difficulties expanding in India. The electric vehicle manufacturer entered the Indian market in July 2025 after years of preparations.

According to figures cited by Electrek, Tesla registered just 699 vehicles during its first 12 months of deliveries. High import duties contributed to the Model Y’s Indian launch price being nearly twice its U.S. price.

Tesla subsequently reduced its prices, although its vehicles remain substantially more expensive in India than in the United States.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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