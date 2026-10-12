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Countdown Starts for the Track Experience at the 2026 EXEED International User Summit; First Track Test Drives of ET FL, RX FL and RX MY Ready to Launch

ByEthan Lin

Oct 12, 2026

From October 18 to 23, the 2026 EXEED International User Summit, themed “The Pulse Lives on,” will take place in China. As a core session of the summit, Track Experience Day is scheduled for October 19 at Zhejiang International Circuit. Three models — EXLANTIX ET FL, RX FL and RX MY — equipped with three powertrain options including BEV, REEV and PHEV, will hit the track together in front of over 100 users and partners from global markets. The ET FL, RX FL and RX MY will all make their track experience debut.

Between 2025 and 2026, EXEED has completed test drives and validation across 11 professional race circuits worldwide, covering Chile, the UAE, Kuwait, Poland, Australia, Kazakhstan, and Germany’s Nürburgring. These sessions serve to verify sustained power output stability, chassis performance amid continuous load shifts, and high-load braking system reliability. Insights from the testing are also fed back into product calibration.

Each of the three debuting models features a distinct focus. The ET FL is tailored for family travel scenarios, with its cabin upgraded for enhanced comfort and smarter interaction. The RX FL carries forward the RX’s performance DNA and receives comprehensive upgrades in design, intelligence, luxury and comfort. The RX MY joins the track experience as a flagship model adaptable to diverse scenarios.

This track experience will cover modules including straight-line acceleration, cornering handling, gymkhana challenges and circuit laps, alongside performance demonstrations such as brake drifting and extreme obstacle slalom. Beyond driving activities, the event will carry out user product perception research, gathering genuine feedback from test drives to support subsequent product improvements. Within EXEED’s user ecosystem, the race track acts both as a driving experience venue to show performance and a conduit for user input to inform product iteration.

Luxury and premium quality cannot be fully communicated through static displays alone. Only when a vehicle is pushed to its limits while maintaining stable, controllable performance can users form a tangible understanding of EXEED’s future luxury. On October 19, the models will present their performance in acceleration, cornering and braking to global users, turning “The Pulse Lives on” into a journey of joint validation and co-evolution between EXEED and its worldwide users.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

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