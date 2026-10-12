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Romsey IT Firm Shortlisted for Prestigious Tech Award

ByEthan Lin

Oct 12, 2026

HBTech, which is based in Romsey and provides IT support, is a shortlist contender for the Tech Employer of the Year Award at the South Coast Tech and Innovation Awards 2026. The firm has achieved that success due to its approach to taking on new staff and will get a chance to win when the event takes place on the evening of Thursday, 15 October 2026, at the Leonardo Royal Southampton.

HBTech’s work involves supporting nonprofits, charities, and businesses with their day-to-day IT needs while also providing cybersecurity and business communications capacity. The company’s customers can choose between co-managed IT support, where HBTech works alongside their internal team, and a fully managed service where the client companies outsource all tasks.

John Clough, HBTech’s founder and Commercial Director, said the following:

“The quality of our service comes down to the quality of our people, so we’re especially pleased to be named a finalist for Tech Employer of the Year at the South Coast Tech Awards 2026. It’s recognition of the team culture we’ve built, and the part every person at HBTech plays in delivering great support for our clients.”

Generally speaking, HBTech is seen by the industry as an exceptional employer. It believes that when people have the right skills and support, they’re able to deliver services better to clients and customers, so everybody benefits.

Head of Amazing at HBTech, Carol Evans, said the following:

“Our people are at the heart of HBTech. My role is about making sure they feel supported, listened to and able to do their best work, because when our team thrives, our clients feel that too.”

HBTech started life in 2015 with just three people. On its 10th anniversary, it moved into new offices at Keats House in Ampfield to make room for its burgeoning team. Now it has 19 staff and supports more than 150 organisations across London, Hampshire, Wiltshire, Dorset, and Surrey.

For more information about HBTech (Harwood Brittain Technology Ltd) use the contact details below:

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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