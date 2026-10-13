As sports organizations assess the long-term value of investing in athlete development, MatchPoint NYC co-founder Dmitry Druzhinsky is continuing to emphasize an approach that connects tennis training infrastructure with the development of promising young players.

The strategy reflects a broader question facing privately operated sports facilities: whether investment in courts, coaching resources and athlete preparation can generate competitive achievements over time rather than simply increase short-term participation.

At MatchPoint NYC, long-term athlete development is central to that calculation. The Brooklyn-based multisport complex provides an environment in which tennis players can develop technical skills, physical conditioning and competitive experience through successive stages of preparation.

For Dmitry Druzhinsky, the value of training infrastructure is closely connected to the athletes who use it. Expanding facilities and improving access to structured preparation creates opportunities to identify promising players early and support their development rather than relying exclusively on athletes who have already established themselves.

This approach requires patience. Young tennis players often progress at different rates, and strong junior results do not necessarily guarantee professional success. Long-term athlete development therefore places greater importance on sustained improvement, adaptability and the ability to meet increasingly demanding competitive standards.

The 2026 US Open provided a recent example of how years of preparation can culminate in major achievements. Elena Rybakina defeated Aryna Sabalenka to capture the women’s singles championship and rise to world No. 1. Her victory followed an injury-related interruption that required substantial recovery work before the tournament.

Although Rybakina’s career is separate from MatchPoint NYC, her achievement illustrates the importance of a training system capable of supporting athletes through both progress and setbacks.

The approaching Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games add another dimension to the discussion. With international athletes preparing for the next Olympic cycle, the effectiveness of training infrastructure and development systems is becoming increasingly relevant.

For MatchPoint NYC, however, the strategy is not limited to LA28. The objective is to develop athletes whose competitive careers may extend across multiple Olympic cycles.

Dmitry Druzhinsky’s approach treats investment in young players as a long-term commitment. The ultimate return is not simply measured by expanded facilities or participation numbers, but by the athletes who advance toward collegiate competition, professional tournaments and potentially international championships.

As the Olympic cycle continues, MatchPoint NYC’s development model offers an example of how private sports infrastructure can be organized around future athletic performance rather than immediate competitive results.