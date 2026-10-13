Leading Sales Results Launches LSR Coach for Trades

Leading Sales Results, a fractional sales leadership and sales training firm focused on the trades, has announced the launch of LSR Coach, a sales coaching platform, alongside an expanded fractional sales leadership offering for contractors across Canada and the United States. The firm, founded by sales leader Adam Snider, works with HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and home services businesses generating between $2 million and $20 million in annual revenue. The announcement signals a broader effort to give independent contractors access to the kind of sales infrastructure typically reserved for large national organizations.

Addressing the Growth Ceiling in the Trades

Many trades businesses reach a point where growth stalls, and the cause is often internal rather than external. According to Leading Sales Results, the most common barrier is that the business owner remains the most effective salesperson in the company, with no system in place to replace or supplement that role. When sales depend on a single individual, the business becomes difficult to scale, and the owner becomes a bottleneck for revenue.

“The biggest growth ceiling in the trades isn’t the market. It’s that the owner is still the best closer in the building,” said Adam Snider, Founder and CEO of Leading Sales Results.

The firm addresses this challenge by functioning as a fractional sales leader. Fractional leadership means that a contractor gains the expertise of a senior sales executive on a part-time or shared basis, rather than hiring a full-time Vice President of Sales at a full executive salary. This model allows smaller companies to install hiring practices, coaching routines, performance metrics, and accountability systems without the cost of a permanent executive hire.

A Proprietary Framework Built for How Trades Customers Buy

Central to every engagement is the A.R.I.A. Selling System, a proprietary framework developed by Snider specifically for the trades. A.R.I.A. stands for Attract, Reason, Impact, and Agree. The system is designed around how homeowners and commercial buyers actually make purchasing decisions, rather than relying on generic scripts that do not fit a conversation at a customer’s kitchen table.

The framework is intended to replace high-pressure tactics with an honest and repeatable process. The goal is to help customers make informed decisions while enabling technicians and comfort advisors to earn more through a structured approach. A comfort advisor, in the trades context, is a sales professional who helps customers select heating, cooling, and related comfort systems.

“Customers don’t hate buying. They hate being sold to. When you give your team a process built on trust, closing rates and average tickets go up on their own,” said Snider.

Snider is also writing a book on the A.R.I.A. Selling System, intended as a resource for trades business owners who want to understand and implement the framework within their own organizations.

Introducing LSR Coach

Alongside its consulting work, Leading Sales Results has built and launched LSR Coach , a sales coaching platform. The platform allows sales representatives to practice role plays, drill objection handling, and receive feedback on real calls at any time, without having to wait for a manager to become available.

The platform was developed in response to two recurring problems the firm observed across the industry. First, coaching in most trades companies happens only after calls are completed or during occasional one on one meetings, which limits the opportunity for timely improvement. Second, research indicates that people retain only about 20 percent of information delivered through traditional group training sessions. LSR Coach is designed to make daily, in the moment practice possible for every representative on a team.

LSR Coach also includes team features and reporting tools. These allow sales leaders to see which representatives are improving, identify where additional attention is needed, and track progress over time. By combining individual practice with team-level visibility, the platform supports the same ongoing accountability that the firm builds into its consulting engagements.

Experience Behind the Approach

Adam Snider brings more than 25 years of sales leadership experience across software, logistics, chemicals, and mechanical equipment. During his career, he built a national sales team at Big Ass Fans, growing the group from a single representative to 21. He also led revenue functions at two of North America’s leading home & commercial services companies, Reliance Home Comfort and Enercare.

This background distinguishes the firm from many sales trainers in the trades, who often come from outside the industry or teach generic material that does not reflect the realities of a home services sale. Because Snider has operated large sales organizations inside major home and commercial services companies, the firm approaches technicians, comfort advisors, call centres, and owner operators from an insider perspective.

“Big companies have sales leadership, coaching, and systems. Independent contractors deserve the same playbook, and that’s what we bring them,” said Snider.

A Mission to Reshape the Perception of Sales in the Trades

Beyond individual engagements, Leading Sales Results is pursuing a broader goal of changing the negative stereotype associated with sales in the trades. The firm aims to replace pushy tactics with a process rooted in honesty and trust, one that serves both the customer and the sales professional. This philosophy informs the design of the A.R.I.A. Selling System, the structure of its coaching programs, and the development of LSR Coach.

Rather than delivering one-time workshops that fade over time, the firm emphasizes the installation of lasting systems. By building the hiring, coaching, metrics, and accountability infrastructure that keeps results going after formal training ends, Leading Sales Results works to ensure that improvements are sustained rather than temporary. More information about the firm and its approach is available on the company website, and additional updates are shared through its profiles on Instagram and Facebook .

About Leading Sales Results

Leading Sales Results is a fractional sales leadership and sales training firm built for trades companies. The firm works with HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and home services businesses generating between $2 million and $20 million in revenue across Canada and the United States. Founded by Adam Snider, a sales leader with over 25 years of experience across software, logistics, chemicals, and mechanical equipment, the firm helps owner operators move beyond founder-led sales by installing sales systems, coaching, and leadership infrastructure. Every engagement is built on the A.R.I.A. Selling System, a proprietary framework designed for how homeowners and commercial buyers make decisions in the trades. The firm has also launched LSR Coach, an artificial intelligence sales coaching platform for daily practice and team reporting. For more information, visit Leading Sales Results or contact [email protected] or by phone at +1 647-524-5354.