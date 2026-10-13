Aaron Sorkin’s The Social Reckoning Opens Below Expectations With $5.5 Million

Aaron Sorkin’s new film, The Social Reckoning, earned an estimated $5.5 million at the North American box office during its opening weekend, falling below the studio’s initial projection of $7 million to $8 million. The film, a follow-up to the 2010 movie The Social Network, opened on October 9 and received mixed reviews from critics.

According to Variety’s box office report, the film’s opening was considerably lower than its predecessor, which earned $22 million during its debut weekend and eventually grossed $97 million domestically. The original film also earned Sorkin an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay and became a prominent cinematic portrayal of Facebook’s early development.

The Social Reckoning Focuses on Facebook Whistleblower

Unlike the original film, which followed Facebook’s founding and early expansion, The Social Reckoning examines whistleblower Frances Haugen’s decision to disclose internal company documents known as the Facebook Files. The story focuses on the revelations about Facebook’s operations and the subsequent scrutiny involving US lawmakers.

The film’s official trailer from Sony Pictures presents the events surrounding Haugen’s disclosures, with Sorkin serving as both writer and director. David Fincher directed the original film, which featured a score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

The sequel also received mixed critical reviews, adding to its opening weekend difficulties. Its subject matter differs from the original film’s focus on Facebook’s early years, concentrating instead on internal disclosures, congressional hearings, and the platform’s algorithms.

Other Technology-Related Films Reach Theaters

The Social Reckoning’s release coincided with several productions examining technology executives and companies. Alex Gibney’s four-hour documentary Musk also opened over the weekend, earning approximately $69,000 across four theaters before its planned wider theatrical release.

Musk is expected to become available on HBO Max following its theatrical run, although the source did not specify a streaming date. Meanwhile, Nathan Fielder’s Elizabeth Holmes documentary, You Can See Everything, is scheduled for release the following weekend.

Another upcoming production, Artificial, focuses on the boardroom conflict at OpenAI. The film secured a new distributor after Amazon withdrew from the project.

Netflix is also preparing to release The Altruists in November 2026, a series examining Sam Bankman-Fried and the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. These productions cover separate events involving technology companies and their executives.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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