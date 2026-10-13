Apple Reportedly Set to Announce HomeView Smart Home Hub on October 13

Apple is reportedly preparing to announce a new smart home hub called HomeView on October 13, 2026, alongside updated versions of the Apple TV and HomePod mini. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the device will feature a display, Siri integration, and Apple’s A18 chip, allowing users to manage connected smart home devices through a central interface.

The HomeView is expected to become available around mid-November, following its anticipated announcement at Apple’s smart home event. Apple has been developing the product for several years, although previous reports indicated that its release had been delayed by challenges involving Siri.

HomeView to Feature Siri and Two Design Options

The HomeView will reportedly serve as a central control system for Apple’s smart home ecosystem, allowing users to interact with connected devices through Siri and an integrated display. Its A18 processor will provide the computing capabilities needed to support the device’s functions.

According to Gurman, Apple plans to offer two versions of the HomeView, with one designed for placement on countertops and another intended for wall mounting. Both models are expected to provide access to connected household devices through Apple’s Home ecosystem.

The upcoming device represents Apple’s latest attempt to expand its presence in the smart home market. The company previously introduced its HomeKit software framework and HomePod smart speaker, although neither achieved the level of adoption Apple had sought.

Updated Apple TV and HomePod Mini Also Expected

Alongside HomeView, Apple is reportedly preparing to introduce updated versions of its Apple TV set-top box and HomePod mini. Gurman said both products are scheduled for announcement on October 13, with their release expected on October 30.

Apple is also reportedly working with LG to develop additional smart home accessories, including a smart lock, thermostat, and doorbell. The reported partnership could expand the range of devices compatible with Apple’s home automation ecosystem.

The announcements are expected to take place during Apple’s October 13 event, although the company has not officially confirmed the reported HomeView specifications or its release schedule.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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