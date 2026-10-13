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Ultrahuman Partners With Abu Dhabi to Develop Biological Age Model for UAE Residents

ByJolyen

Oct 13, 2026

Ultrahuman Partners With Abu Dhabi to Develop Biological Age Model for UAE Residents

Bengaluru-based health technology startup Ultrahuman has partnered with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center (ADPHC) to develop a biological age model that could eventually be available across the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The system will combine clinical biomarkers with wearable device data to estimate how quickly individuals are aging and identify factors affecting their health.

The companies announced a two-year memorandum of understanding on October 12, 2026, covering research and clinical validation. According to the official announcement, the model will examine sleep, physical activity, cardiovascular health, and metabolism to provide personalized health information.

How Ultrahuman’s Biological Age Model Works

Unlike chronological age, biological age estimates how the body is aging based on measurable health indicators. Ultrahuman’s model uses existing data combining users’ ages, wearable measurements, and blood-test results from some participants to identify changes in health markers over time.

The system is designed to work with different wearable devices, including smart rings, wrist-worn devices, straps, and patches. Users will eventually be able to access their biological age through UAE government digital-health platforms, including TAMM and Sahatna.

Ultrahuman CEO Mohit Kumar told TechCrunch that the company developed the algorithm using its existing customer data rather than information from UAE residents. He said the model would be applied to UAE health data without giving Ultrahuman access to personally identifiable information.

The partnership will involve two years of research and clinical validation before a phased rollout. Kumar did not provide a specific timeline for nationwide availability.

Ultrahuman Expands Beyond Smart Ring Hardware

Ultrahuman has sold approximately 800,000 smart rings worldwide, with most customers aged between 25 and 43. Kumar said working with Abu Dhabi authorities would allow the company to test its technology across a wider range of age groups.

The UAE is among Ultrahuman’s 10 largest markets, contributing approximately 4% to 5% of total revenue. The company has operated there for nearly five years and reports customer retention rates around 25% higher than in its other markets.

Ultrahuman is not the only wearable technology company collaborating with Abu Dhabi health authorities. In May, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi announced a partnership with Oura to combine wearable measurements with long-term health records, initially focusing on women’s health and cardiometabolic risks.

Kumar said he was unaware of another company developing the same biological age model with Abu Dhabi authorities, although he acknowledged their other health technology partnerships. Separately, Ultrahuman is developing smart rings capable of running software directly on the device, potentially supporting AI interactions and games.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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