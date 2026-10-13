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ZETO Brings Browser-Based Access to Peer-to-Peer Bitcoin-to-Monero Atomic Swaps

ByEthan Lin

Oct 13, 2026

ZETO is providing a browser-based interface for users looking to swap BTC to XMR through peer-to-peer atomic swaps, using the eigenwallet protocol formerly associated with UnstoppableSwap. The system connects users with liquidity makers over libp2p and is designed to support recovery procedures when a swap does not complete as intended.

A Peer-to-Peer Approach to Swapping BTC for XMR

Rather than exchanging funds through a conventional centralized exchange, ZETO connects a user holding Bitcoin with a liquidity maker offering Monero. The maker provides a price, and the parties proceed through a sequence of cryptographic and on-chain steps.

The swap process includes six main stages:

  • Quote: The user requests a price from a liquidity maker over libp2p.
  • Setup: Both parties generate key shares and prepare Bitcoin cancellation, refund, and penalty transactions before funds are moved.
  • Bitcoin lock: The user’s Bitcoin is locked in a 2-of-2 output requiring the relevant parties’ signatures.
  • Monero lock: The maker locks Monero to an address derived from the participants’ key shares and supplies proof of the transfer.
  • Redeem: The user provides an encrypted signature. When the maker redeems the Bitcoin, the resulting information reveals the Monero key share needed for the user to access the XMR.
  • Safety and recovery: Timelocks and pre-signed transactions provide a route for recovering Bitcoin if the swap stalls, subject to the protocol’s conditions and deadlines.

The protocol uses adaptor signatures on secp256k1 alongside Monero’s ed25519 key material, with a cross-group discrete-logarithm equality proof (DLEQ) connecting the cryptographic components.

Browser Interface Uses a Local Daemon

ZETO’s browser interface works with the zetod daemon, which embeds Rust components from the eigenwallet project. The daemon is needed to carry out the actual swap process; the browser is not simply simulating an exchange.

The browser manages the user-facing interface and works with the Bitcoin wallet, Monero wallet, and libp2p networking components. Liquidity makers are discovered through libp2p rendezvous via the daemon. According to ZETO’s description, this allows the browser interface to access the same maker network used by the desktop application, including makers operating through Tor that may not be directly reachable from a browser.

Bitcoin Keys Remain in the Browser

ZETO states that the user’s Bitcoin wallet remains in the browser and is password-protected. The Bitcoin lock transaction is constructed and signed locally, then passed to the daemon.

The browser is also designed to check that the transaction’s change address matches the address supplied by the user. If the addresses do not match, the browser will not sign the transaction. The change-address check is intended to help protect the address designated for recovering funds.

Recovery Options If ZETO Becomes Unavailable

ZETO provides downloadable, plain-text recovery files intended to let users recover or complete relevant transaction steps without relying on the continued availability of the website. The files can be saved and used with other compatible network software, including from a phone. The recovery process differs depending on the stage the swap has reached.

How ZETO’s Coordinator Fee Works

ZETO charges a 0.7% coordinator fee to support its infrastructure. The fee is implemented as an output in the final Monero redemption transaction, using a receive pool supported by the eigenwallet protocol for a developer tip.

Bitcoin and Monero network transaction fees are separate costs, while the liquidity maker’s spread compensates the maker. These costs do not go to ZETO as its coordinator fee.

Users who prefer not to pay ZETO’s coordinator fee can use the eigenwallet desktop application directly. ZETO says the desktop application uses the same protocol and liquidity-maker network without the additional coordinator fee.

About ZETO

ZETO is a browser-based interface for Bitcoin to Monero atomic swaps using the eigenwallet protocol. Its stated design combines peer-to-peer liquidity discovery, locally managed Bitcoin keys, and transaction recovery options.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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