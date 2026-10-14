SpaceX Super Intelligence Combines Grok, Cursor and X Premium Into One Subscription

SpaceX Super Intelligence (SpaceXSI) has introduced The X Subscription, a bundled service combining Grok, Cursor, Grok Bot and X Premium under one subscription. The offering includes five tiers, ranging from a free plan to a $200 monthly package, giving users access to AI chat, coding tools, automated agents and social media features.

According to the company’s official announcement, the subscription combines services previously sold separately, with shared AI usage allowances across Grok and Cursor. SpaceXSI is introducing the bundle as it competes with AI subscription providers such as OpenAI and Anthropic.

The X Subscription Offers Five Pricing Tiers

The X Subscription is available across five plans: Free, Plus at $8 monthly, Premium at $30, Super at $100 and Ultra at $200. Each tier provides a different AI usage allowance, with higher-priced plans supporting more interactions and computing-intensive tasks.

The free plan includes limited access to Grok’s chat, voice and image features, along with a starter allowance for Cursor’s coding agents. Plus increases AI usage limits and adds X Premium benefits, including a verified checkmark, creator tools and fewer advertisements.

Premium subscribers receive access to additional Grok capabilities, Grok Bot and Cursor’s paid coding features. According to SpaceXSI’s pricing documentation, the Premium tier offers four times the AI usage allowance of Plus, while Super provides 15 times and Ultra provides 50 times the allowance.

The company said the $30 Premium subscription combines benefits previously available through separate services costing approximately $90 monthly. Higher tiers also provide expanded usage limits and additional X Premium+ features.

Grok and Cursor Share AI Usage Allowances

The subscription allows users to access Grok for AI-powered conversations, voice interactions, image and video generation, and other supported tasks. Cursor provides AI-assisted programming through local and cloud-based coding agents, while Grok Bot can perform automated tasks on behalf of users.

Paid subscribers share a weekly allowance for Grok models across the Grok applications, X and Cursor. SpaceXSI said the bundled plans provide at least twice as much Grok-powered coding usage as comparable standalone Cursor subscriptions.

Third-party AI models remain available in Cursor for Premium subscribers and above, but their usage is billed separately at API rates. The company also offers team subscriptions with centralized billing, administration tools and usage analytics.

Existing Subscribers Can Switch to the Bundle

Existing Grok, Cursor and X Premium customers can retain their current subscriptions or switch to the new bundle. According to X’s support documentation, the option to combine accounts is being introduced gradually through subscription and billing settings.

Eligible customers who switch will receive prorated refunds for unused portions of their previous subscriptions, subject to the relevant payment platform’s terms. The company said existing subscribers are not required to migrate, and their current plans will remain available unless they choose to change or cancel them.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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