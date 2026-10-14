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Spotify Adds Siri Support on iOS 27 Without Requiring App-Specific Commands

ByJolyen

Oct 14, 2026

Spotify Adds Siri Support on iOS 27 Without Requiring App-Specific Commands

Spotify has updated its Siri integration on iOS 27, allowing eligible iPhone users to play music, podcasts, and audiobooks without specifying the streaming service in every voice command. Announced on October 13, 2026, the feature uses Apple Intelligence to recognize users’ preferred music apps and automatically direct playback requests to Spotify.

Previously, users had to include “on Spotify” when asking Siri to play content through the streaming platform. The updated integration removes that requirement for supported devices, allowing users to request specific songs, albums, playlists, and other audio content using shorter commands.

Siri Can Recognize Spotify as a Preferred Music App

The integration allows Siri to learn which music service users prefer based on their listening habits. When someone regularly uses Spotify, Siri can automatically direct audio requests to the app without requiring its name in the command.

According to Spotify’s official support documentation, users can request songs, artists, albums, playlists, and podcasts through Siri. The assistant also supports broader requests, such as playing music for a workout or selecting content based on a particular mood.

The voice controls extend to Spotify’s personalized features, including its AI-powered DJ, which selects and introduces music based on listening preferences. Users can also request recommendations, resume podcasts, search their libraries, and create AI-assisted Prompted Playlists.

Additional commands allow listeners to save songs to their libraries, skip tracks, pause playback, and adjust volume. Spotify said the update is intended to reduce the need for users to phrase requests in a particular way when listening hands-free.

iOS 27 and Apple Intelligence Requirements

The updated Siri integration requires an iPhone 15 Pro or later running iOS 27 or a newer version. Users must also enable Apple Intelligence under Settings > Apple Intelligence & Siri and set Siri’s language to English.

Spotify said the feature is available in supported regions worldwide, excluding the European Union at launch. The company noted that Siri with Apple Intelligence is not yet available in every country or region, limiting access to the shortened commands.

Users with older iPhones or unsupported software can continue controlling Spotify through conventional Siri commands. These requests still require the service name, such as asking Siri to play a particular playlist “on Spotify.”

Spotify also recommends including the app’s name when Siri selects another music service or fails to resume the requested content. The company advises users experiencing issues to update the Spotify app and restart their devices.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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