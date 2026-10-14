Fundivi announced on October 12, 2026, that it has joined an industry effort against business loan fraud, supporting report verification and helping business owners recognize and report suspected scams.

The announcement follows recognition in publisher-specific lender ratings: Business Loans IQ lists fundivi as its Editor’s Pick with a score of 4.8 out of 5; Best Rated Business Loans lists it as its number-one verified lender with a rating of 4.9; and Compare Business Loans Online ranks it first with a score of 4.8 out of 5.

fundivi provides working capital, term loans, revenue-based financing and equipment financing to businesses across the United States, delivering capital directly and through vetted third-party funding providers.

As part of its participation in the fraud-prevention effort, fundivi supports report verification by sharing knowledge about legitimate funding processes and the warning signs associated with fraudulent offers. The company helps business owners understand written terms, application procedures and decision timelines, and encourages anyone who suspects they have been targeted by a scam to report their experience. Its resource, Fighting Business Loan Scams as an Industry, addresses upfront-payment requests, pressure to act immediately and the importance of independently confirming a lender’s contact details.

“We help business owners understand the funding process, recognize warning signs and report suspected fraud with supporting records,” said Steven Kay, Chief of Operation at fundivi. “Business owners who know what a legitimate offer looks like are better positioned to avoid fraudulent ones.”

The guidance recommends preserving emails, text messages, contracts, receipts, website screenshots and payment records when reporting suspected fraud. These records help make reports verifiable and connect separate complaints involving the same operator. Business owners researching information about fundivi can also review how its funding approach combines application assessment with direct funding and access to vetted providers.

Funding offers from fundivi are subject to prequalification and underwriting criteria, and rates, terms and conditions vary by borrower qualifications. The company does not guarantee approval or specific terms for any applicant.

About fundivi

fundivi offers a variety of business funding products to businesses in the united states