The Crossing School Hammond Campus Highlights Patricia Rusin’s Expanded Career Pathway Leadership

The Hammond Campus of The Crossing School of Business and Entrepreneurship is highlighting its career exploration and workforce readiness initiatives as Patricia Rusin, known as Patty, combines her roles as Assistant Site Leader and Career Pathway Instructor. Drawing on more than 20 years of experience across workforce development, human resources, career coaching, employer engagement, and education, Rusin is strengthening connections with employers, colleges, training providers, and community organizations to expand work based learning and career exploration opportunities for students throughout Northwest Indiana.

Two Roles Focused on Workforce Readiness and Student Opportunity

Rusin joined The Crossing in October 2025 as an Instructor of Record and Career Pathway Instructor and was selected as Assistant Site Leader after her first semester. Alongside supporting campus operations and staff development, she leads employer engagement, career readiness, business instruction, and experiential learning, including oversight of the School Based Enterprise Facilities and Hospitality Team. She also established a Career Closet and supports students through resume development and mock interviews.

“Working with the students as they pursue their career dreams is still my calling,” said Rusin. “Our students need more opportunities.”

Local Employers Expand Career Possibilities

Rusin has expanded employer and education engagement at the Hammond Campus by connecting students with organizations including Zarach Logistics, Powers Health, Buona Beef, Gora Plumbing, Express Employment of Schererville, WorkOne, and Ivy Tech Community College. These engagements expose students to career pathways, workplace expectations, credentials, and college opportunities.

Her work builds on previous experience as Talent Connection Manager at Ivy Tech Community College’s Lake County Campus, where she spearheaded the inaugural Tool & Torch employer engagement initiative for Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering and Applied Science students. The initiative connected students with regional employers including BP, Linde Gas & Equipment, American Bridge/ISC, Hammond Machine Works, Sterling Solutions, and Finkl Steel, reinforcing Rusin’s broader focus on connecting education with regional workforce opportunities.

Classroom Learning Connects With Industry Experience

Students at The Crossing recently completed a bridge building simulation while studying the relationship between infrastructure and supply chain logistics. The exercise provided preparation for an upcoming visit involving ISC Bridge, where students will learn about career training and employment opportunities connected with the industry.

Rusin also works to bring colleges, apprenticeship programs, employers, and training organizations to campus while identifying opportunities for plant tours, job shadows, and other forms of career exploration.

In a recent LinkedIn post, Rusin noted that exposure to workplaces and conversations with employers can help students discover career options they may not previously have considered. She has also invited Northwest Indiana manufacturers to participate in career exploration opportunities with Hammond Campus students.

Workforce Development Experience Extends Across Education and Industry

Rusin’s work at The Crossing follows her workforce development roles involving higher education, adult education, corporate human resources, and independent career coaching.

Before joining Ivy Tech, Rusin served as a Career Path Advisor and Adult Basic Education Teaching Assistant with CWI (Center for Workforce Innovations). During the 2023 to 2024 program year, she helped facilitate a 75 percent high school equivalency graduation rate.

Her work also included career exploration, employer relationship development, financial literacy, micro-credentials, career readiness workshops, and support for adult learners pursuing high school equivalency diplomas.

Rusin mentored graduates who earned the top two places among more than 50 entries in an Indiana Association of Adult and Continuing Education ( IAACE) statewide essay competition. The winners were subsequently invited to read their essays during Indiana’s Adult Education Day at the Indiana Statehouse.

Center for Workforce Innovations recognized Rusin with its 2024 Guiding Principles H.E.A.R.T. Award.

Earlier in her career, Rusin spent more than two decades with GlenStar Properties LLC in Chicago, where her responsibilities included human resources, workforce planning, employee engagement, organizational development, employee relations, training, facilities, and executive support.

She designed and administered employee development, recognition, and training programs, and supported C-suite leaders on workforce and organizational initiatives. Rusin also led GlenStar’s inaugural participation in Crain’s 100 Best Places to Work, where the company achieved a No. 56 ranking.

That combination of private sector, higher education, adult education, and secondary education experience informs Rusin’s current approach to career pathway development.

Recognized as Best Career Coach in Indiana of 2026

Patricia Rusin has been recognized by Best of Best Review as the Best Career Coach in Indiana of 2026 , honoring her more than two decades of experience across career coaching, human resources, adult education, higher education, employer engagement, and workforce development.

The recognition reflects her practical approach to career readiness, including connecting students with employers, expanding work-based learning opportunities, supporting career exploration, and helping learners develop the skills and experience needed to pursue meaningful employment.

Experiential Learning Extends Into the Community

At The Crossing, career readiness also includes community based projects designed to give students opportunities to apply workplace and interpersonal skills in practical settings.

Rusin has sourced opportunities for students to support organizations including Haven House, Phil’s Friends, and veteran organizations. She also mentored a Principles of Business class that developed the winning project plan for a community event planned for spring 2027.

These activities complement employer presentations and career exploration by giving students opportunities to practice planning, collaboration, accountability, problem solving, and other skills that carry into the workplace.

Career Pathways Built Around Goals and Exposure

Rusin’s approach to career development emphasizes both exposure and goal setting. Her work has involved students ranging from young people exploring their first career possibilities to adult learners repositioning years of work experience for new opportunities.

She views career planning as an evolving process rather than a single decision, particularly as individuals develop new skills, encounter different industries, and gain greater understanding of their interests and capabilities.

“Setting goals is like setting a destination in your GPS,” said Rusin. “If you don’t know where you are going, how will you know if you are getting any closer?”

At the Hammond Campus, that philosophy is reflected in a workforce development model that brings together classroom instruction, employer engagement, career coaching, work-based learning, college exposure, credential information, and community experience.

The objective is to give students more information and practical exposure as they make decisions about employment, education, apprenticeships, credentials, and other pathways after graduation.

Serving Students Through Career Connected Education

According to Rusin, students at the Hammond Campus come from a range of backgrounds and receive support through the school’s educational and career-focused programs. By strengthening relationships with Northwest Indiana employers, colleges, workforce organizations, and community partners, Rusin is working to expand career opportunities for students and build practical connections between education, training, and employment.

About The Crossing School of Business and Entrepreneurship

The Crossing School is an Indiana school that combines academics with job training and career-focused education, with campuses across the state, including Hammond. Patty Rusin serves at the Hammond Campus as Assistant Site Leader and Career Pathway Instructor. More information is available at crossingeducation.com . Follow The Crossing on LinkedIn , Facebook , X , and YouTube , or connect with Rusin on LinkedIn . Inquiries may be sent to [email protected] .