TCW-GAV Recognized by the Lancaster Chamber for 25 Years of Membership

TCW Computer Systems, Glick Audio and Video (TCW-GAV), is pleased to announce that it has been recognized by the Lancaster Chamber for an astonishing 25 years of active membership.

“For 25 years, the Lancaster Chamber has helped us build lasting relationships with the businesses and people who make this community stronger. We’re proud to serve Lancaster County, grateful for the trust our clients and partners place in TCW-GAV and committed to continuing to invest in the community we call home.” — Steve Walter, President, TCW-GAV

The organization marked the milestone with a custom plaque and recognition ceremony at the 2026 Membership Celebration. The event took place at the Lancaster Chamber’s 2026 Membership Celebration, Lancaster on the Lawn on Tuesday, August 25, at the Drumore Estate.

The evening brought together various local businesses from the region for a night of music, raffle prizes, networking, and food. Part of the time was dedicated to celebrating members of the organization reaching membership milestones, with TCW-GAV sending a member of its team to accept the recognition in person. Other staff at the company spent time at the event networking with friends from ASSETS Lancaster.

Interestingly, though, TCW-GAV is keen to highlight that its roots go back further than its chamber membership in Lancaster County. The company was founded as TCW Computer Systems in a Manheim farmhouse in 1991 by Lamar Weaver. It began by selling refurbished computers before Glick Audio and Video joined the firm in 2004, bringing audio capabilities to its roster of services. That particular company had been a part of the local business scene since 1959, stretching the heritage of the firm back even further.

What originated as a single-person operation now serves more than 100 small businesses and homes throughout the area. Part of the company’s success comes down to its philosophy of always being rooted in the community. Being a long-standing member of the Lancaster Chamber for 25 years is part of this ethos and a sign to anyone searching for IT firms in our community that the brand has deep ties with the local area.

The company now offers advanced technical services, including co-managed IT, Microsoft 365 and cloud services, VoIP, data backup services, managed IT, and disaster recovery. It has clients in businesses as diverse as real estate, manufacturing, construction, and insurance. Its AV division, Glick Audio & Video, also assists with AV requirements for conference and training rooms, security & surveillance systems and distributed audio solutions.

For more information about TCW-GAV (TCW Computer Systems – Glick Audio & Video) use the contact details below: