Rooms To Grow Launches New Website As Its Chelmsford Showroom Marks Second Anniversary

The new website brings together completed projects, design inspiration and information on planning and regulations. Clearer navigation, larger project photography and expanded case studies help visitors explore the company’s work and understand its approach to creating bespoke garden buildings.

A website that reflects the business today

The relaunch follows changes within the company since 2024, including the development of its in-house architectural and planning capabilities and dedicated office and on-site project management teams. These changes support both its established garden room work and the demands of larger residential, annexe and commercial projects.

The company’s in-house teams support projects from architectural design and planning applications through to construction and Building Control sign-off. The new website explains how these teams work together and what is involved at each stage of a build.

“The business looks quite different to how it did a few years ago, and the old website didn’t reflect that,” said Director Kirsty England. “Garden rooms are still at the centre of our work, but the range of projects has widened. We wanted the site to show our capabilities.”

“As the number of projects we deliver has grown, we’ve strengthened our design, technical and project management teams to keep up,” she added.

Projects serving the local community

Recent work includes a facility for The Salvation Army in Southend-on-Sea, where people experiencing homelessness can learn practical cooking skills. The building includes a fully equipped kitchen, bathroom and office, creating a space designed around the charity’s activities.

The project demonstrates how the company’s design and construction capabilities are being applied to community facilities as well as residential garden rooms.

Alongside charity projects, Rooms To Grow works with schools and commercial organisations on educational spaces and larger buildings. This work reflects the company’s expanding capabilities, alongside the bespoke garden rooms that remain central to the business.

Helping customers explore their options

Alongside explaining the company’s capabilities, the new website helps customers understand the options involved in planning a bespoke garden room or annexe. Before making contact, customers can explore completed projects, consider different uses and finishes, and read about the company’s build process and approach to planning.

“There are so many questions when you first start looking at a garden room, and it can very quickly become a minefield. Two buildings can look very similar online but be completely different in terms of specification, construction, compliance and what is actually included,” Kirsty said.

To help customers begin defining their own project, an interactive Build Your Quote tool allows visitors to outline their preferred size, style, finishes and key features using images and selectable options. This gives the team a starting point for discussing the project and developing a proposal around the customer’s requirements.

“For customers, trust is a huge part of that process. We wanted people to be able to explore what’s possible, get the information they need and then contact us in whatever way feels easiest for them. The important thing is making knowledgeable, straightforward advice easy to access.”

Two years of the Chelmsford showroom

The online experience complements the company’s indoor Chelmsford showroom, which opened in October 2024. It displays full-sized garden rooms, interior settings, materials and finishes, giving customers the opportunity to see the buildings in person and discuss their ideas with the team.

“The website is there to inspire people and show them what’s possible, while the showroom allows them to experience the quality first-hand and turn those ideas into something of their own,” Kirsty said.

Customers can begin with project research online, then develop their plans further at the showroom. The company’s design and CGI capabilities can help visualise how those ideas could work in their own garden.

“For me, seeing the rooms and feeling the quality first-hand is really important when making that level of investment.”

As the showroom reaches its second anniversary, the new website strengthens the connection between online research and the showroom experience, reflecting the company’s continued development across garden offices , annexes and commercial buildings.

The new website is available at www.roomstogrow.co.uk.

About Rooms To Grow

Rooms To Grow is a garden building company based in Chelmsford, Essex. Founded by property developers and construction specialists, it designs and builds bespoke garden rooms, annexes and commercial outdoor buildings. Its services cover architectural design, planning, technical requirements, project management and construction. The company operates an indoor garden room showroom in Chelmsford.