RegiSentinel Announces New Platform Designed to Connect Obligations, Impact, and Compliance Evidence

RegiSentinel , a regulatory intelligence and compliance technology company, is announcing a new platform for regulatory intelligence designed to help organizations better understand regulatory obligations, evaluate their relevance, connect them to compliance programs, and document related actions. The platform introduces a broader model for interpreting regulatory information by bringing together regulatory analysis, organizational impact assessment, compliance mapping, and evidence tracking within a connected process.

The introduction comes as compliance teams continue to manage expanding volumes of regulatory publications, supervisory updates, and enforcement information across jurisdictions. While access to regulatory material has increased, teams are increasingly focused on understanding the meaning behind those materials and determining how specific requirements relate to their organizations. RegiSentinel’s framework addresses this shift by moving regulatory intelligence beyond information retrieval toward reasoning, action, and evidence.

“Regulatory intelligence should help organizations understand not only what changed, but why it matters, how it connects to their obligations, and how decisions can be explained later,” says Surajeet Dev , founder of RegiSentinel. “The goal is to create a traceable connection between regulatory expectations, internal decisions, and the evidence that supports those decisions.”

The software is built around three core pillars: Obligation Intelligence, Firm Impact Intelligence, and Compliance Intelligence. Together, these pillars provide a structure for moving from regulatory information to organizational understanding.

Obligation Intelligence focuses on interpreting regulatory publications by identifying specific requirements, changes, and enforcement signals. Instead of treating regulations as individual documents, the software organizes regulatory information into structured obligations linked to source material, helping teams understand what regulators expect and how requirements develop over time.

Firm Impact Intelligence extends that analysis by examining how regulatory obligations relate to an organization’s activities, jurisdictions, entities, products, policies, and controls. This helps compliance teams distinguish broader regulatory developments, with a Risk Score for the firm impact, highlighting the publications that need immediate attention within their own operating environment.

Compliance Intelligence connects identified obligations with internal policies and controls. Through this connection, organizations can review how regulatory expectations relate to their compliance programs and maintain a clearer record of how requirements are addressed as regulations and business activities evolve.

Supporting these three pillars is Explainability and Evidence, a layer designed to connect assessments and answers back to their underlying sources. The platform links regulatory conclusions with primary regulatory materials and, where applicable, internal policies, controls, and supporting documentation.

“Trust in compliance technology comes from being able to understand the reasoning behind an answer,” Dev says. “A conclusion is more useful when professionals can review the sources, the factors considered, and the evidence that supports the decision-making process.”

RegiSentinel’s platform is delivered through several product capabilities that allow teams to interact with regulatory intelligence in different ways. Coverage views organize regulatory information by themes and jurisdictions, allowing teams to review regulatory relationships and connect obligations with their compliance scope. Search and statistics capabilities provide regulatory context around topics, including related regulators, trends, and obligation patterns. Ask and Verify allows users to ask questions in natural language while maintaining connections to cited sources for review.

The software also includes Cases, which provide a workflow for turning identified regulatory changes, gaps, or review items into tracked activities. Cases connect owners, decisions, tasks, and supporting evidence with the regulatory information that initiated the work, creating a record of actions taken and the information considered.

Together, these elements form a broader regulatory intelligence model: understand the obligation, assess the organization’s impact, connect it to compliance, take action, and preserve the evidence. This structure reflects RegiSentinel’s view that regulatory intelligence extends beyond collecting information or summarizing regulatory documents.

“Compliance teams need a complete chain of reasoning that connects the original regulatory expectation with the actions taken inside an organization,” Dev emphasizes. “When that connection is documented, teams can better explain how decisions were reached and why responses were appropriate.”

RegiSentinel is developing its platform around this framework, combining regulatory analysis, organizational mapping, compliance connections, and evidence management into a unified regulatory intelligence environment. The company’s broader vision is focused on helping organizations understand regulatory expectations, determine their relevance, respond through established compliance processes, and maintain documentation of those decisions.