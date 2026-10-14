BonusQR Introduces Redesigned Loyalty Platform With New Loyalty Features

BonusQR, a loyalty app used by more than 10,000 cafes, restaurants, hair salons, fitness centers, retail stores and other small businesses in more than 40 countries, has released a major design and feature update. The update introduces a redesigned customer application and a redesigned business administration dashboard, adds support for Google Maps reviews, and expands the platform’s coupon management, points program and stamp-card module for cafes. The company says the changes follow a period in which new business registrations rose 400% since March 2026 compared with the preceding six months.

BonusQR lets a business run a digital loyalty program — stamp cards, points, cashback or discounts — without a point-of-sale integration and without additional hardware. Customers join by scanning a QR code at the counter and save their loyalty card to Apple Wallet or Google Wallet, so no app download is required. On each visit, staff scan the customer’s personal QR code with a smartphone to record the visit, add stamps or points, or redeem a reward.

The redesign covers both sides of the platform. The customer application, available for iOS, Android and in a web browser, has a new visual design in which customers see their current balance, the rewards they can already claim and any active coupons. The business administration dashboard has also been redesigned, presenting program setup, coupon management, staff accounts and statistics in a refreshed layout. The update is available to all businesses on the platform.

The expanded coupon management lets businesses create, edit and issue every coupon type from one place: percentage or fixed-amount discount coupons, complimentary item or service coupons, welcome coupons for new members, and milestone coupons tied to the number of visits, the amount spent or a customer’s birthday. Coupons can be issued automatically when a customer reaches a spend threshold, completes a set number of visits, registers for the first time or on selected holidays, or added manually as one-off rewards. Customers are notified in the app when they receive a coupon and redeem it by showing it at the counter.

The upgraded points program lets a business define its own currency and points ratio, for example 1 euro equals 10 points, and set the point cost of each reward. Staff award points by scanning the customer’s QR code and entering the bill amount; the points are calculated automatically. Customers see their balance, the points equation and which rewards they can already claim, while managers see a scan history showing which staff member awarded points, the bill amount and the coupons redeemed. Staff accounts can add points but cannot view the customer list or change program settings.

The upgraded stamp-card module for cafes issues a virtual stamp for each purchase and can tie stamps to specific items such as coffee, so a cafe can offer, for example, every eighth coffee on the house. Stamps are added by scanning the customer’s code with a smartphone camera, the card in Apple Wallet or Google Wallet shows the current stamp count, and push notifications inform customers about updates, offers and rewards. Cafe owners can add a welcome coupon for new members, birthday coupons sent a few days in advance, and pre-paid multi-use coupons sold through the built-in e-shop.

Michal Palus, co-founder of BonusQR, said the update was shaped by the businesses that joined the platform over the past year. “Most of the businesses that joined us this year have one or two people behind the counter. They need a loyalty program they can set up in minutes and that a customer understands without an explanation. The redesign and the new features were built for exactly that situation: fewer steps for the owner and less friction for the customer at the counter,” said Michal.

An entry plan with unlimited customers and visits is available at no monthly cost and includes seven loyalty schemes and Apple Wallet and Google Wallet integration. The Basic plan costs 19 euros per month and adds the points program, employee accounts with limited permissions, push and email notifications and booking-system integration. The Premium plan costs 69 euros per month and adds a referral system, tiered cashback and specialoccasion coupons. Businesses that want their own branded application in the App Store and Google Play can use the White Label version for a one-time fee of 690 euros plus 69 euros per month, delivered within 14 days. Full details are listed on the BonusQR pricing page .

Further information about the redesigned platform, the loyalty program types and the new features is available on the official BonusQR website .

About BonusQR

BonusQR is a QR-based digital loyalty platform for small and medium-sized businesses, headquartered in Bratislava, Slovakia. It enables cafes, restaurants, hair salons, fitness centers, retail stores, hotels and service businesses to run digital stamp-card, points, cashback and discount programs with loyalty cards in Apple Wallet and Google Wallet, without a point-of-sale integration or additional hardware. The company was founded by Patricia Dudekova and Michal Palus and operates as BonusQR s.r.o. The platform is used by more than 10,000 businesses in more than 40 countries and is available in nine languages.