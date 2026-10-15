Hiyd Develops Invisible Health Tracker That Attaches to Existing Watches

Wearable technology startup Hiyd has developed a compact health-tracking sensor that attaches to the back of conventional watches, allowing users to monitor their fitness without replacing their existing timepieces. The device measures just 2.7 millimeters thick and weighs 7 grams, collecting health data such as heart rate, sleep patterns, physical activity, and estimated cardiovascular fitness.

Founded by former Apple engineer Salah Batroukh alongside Omar Shakir and Mahamad Charawi, Hiyd aims to develop health-monitoring technology that operates without changing how users dress. The company is preparing to launch its first device through Kickstarter in November 2026, with initial shipments planned for the second quarter of 2027.

How Hiyd Attaches to Conventional Watches

The sensor uses a material technology called microsuction, which allows it to attach securely to a watch’s caseback without magnets or adhesives. According to Hiyd’s technical explanation, the attachment consists of textured silicone containing hundreds of microscopic pockets that create suction when pressed against a surface.

The microsuction layer measures approximately 0.3 millimeters thick and allows users to remove the device without leaving residue. Unlike magnetic attachments, it is also designed to avoid interfering with mechanical watch movements.

The sensor is designed to fit most conventional watches while remaining hidden between the watch and the wearer’s wrist. It connects to a companion application on iOS and Android devices, where users can view their collected health information.

AI Analyzes Health and Activity Data

Hiyd tracks heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep stages, movement, calories burned, and estimated VO2 max, a measurement associated with cardiovascular fitness. The company is training its AI models using labeled recordings of activities such as walking, jogging, and running to improve activity recognition.

The accompanying application is also being developed to incorporate nutrition tracking and identify relationships between eating habits, exercise schedules, and sleep quality. For example, the software could identify whether exercising late at night or eating certain foods is associated with changes in an individual’s sleep patterns.

Hiyd’s health-tracking system combines these measurements to provide personalized insights rather than relying solely on general fitness recommendations. The company says the device will operate without a recurring subscription.

Former Apple Engineer Leads Product Development

Batroukh spent approximately seven years as a manufacturing design engineer at Apple before establishing Hiyd. He told TechCrunch that he wanted to develop hardware independently while prioritizing how customers use the product.

Co-founder Omar Shakir serves as chief technology officer and brings mechanical engineering experience to the company. Mahamad Charawi leads software development and previously co-led Y Combinator-backed startup Laudspeaker through its acquisition.

Hiyd is currently preparing its initial commercial release while continuing to refine its AI models and companion application. The company also plans to develop additional products focused on health monitoring that can operate discreetly alongside users’ existing accessories.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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