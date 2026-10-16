TimeTeller Develops Saliva Test to Measure Biological Clocks and Support Personalized Cancer Care

German health technology startup TimeTeller has developed an at-home saliva test that measures an individual’s circadian rhythm to provide personalized recommendations for sleep, nutrition, and physical activity. The company is also researching how biological clock measurements could help doctors determine when cancer treatments may be most effective and cause fewer side effects.

TimeTeller CEO and co-founder Angela Relógio presented the technology at TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 in San Francisco on October 14. The startup has secured a partnership with German health insurer Techniker Krankenkasse, which reimburses the test for eligible cancer patients and is considering expanding access to more members.

How TimeTeller’s Circadian Rhythm Test Works

The TimeTeller saliva test measures an individual’s internal biological clock, which regulates daily processes such as sleep, metabolism, and hormone activity. Users collect saliva samples at different times of the day and submit them for laboratory analysis.

The company analyzes gene activity in the samples and uses computational models to determine each person’s circadian rhythm. Results provide personalized guidance on when to sleep, eat, exercise, and seek daylight exposure based on the individual’s biological patterns.

TimeTeller began offering its direct-to-consumer test after receiving interest from longevity clinics focused on healthy aging. However, Relógio emphasized that the consumer test cannot independently determine the appropriate timing for cancer medications, which requires separate clinical research.

TimeTeller Researches Treatment Timing for Cancer Patients

Relógio previously worked in oncology, circadian biology, and systems medicine before establishing TimeTeller. Her research focused on how biological rhythms affect health and whether adjusting treatment schedules could reduce adverse effects in cancer patients.

The company aims to develop methods for identifying when specific cancer medications are most effective and better tolerated. Relógio said these calculations must be validated individually for each medicine through clinical studies rather than general recommendations based on whether someone is more active in the morning or evening.

TimeTeller originated from research at Berlin’s Charité university hospital before moving to Medical School Hamburg. Relógio personally financed the startup’s first patent and later partnered with co-founder Benjamin Dose, a biochemist specializing in market access.

German Health Insurer Supports Access to TimeTeller

TimeTeller has established a partnership with Techniker Krankenkasse, one of Germany’s largest health insurers, to provide reimbursed testing for certain cancer patients. The arrangement initially focused on patients with cervical cancer, allowing them to access circadian rhythm testing through their health insurance.

Relógio said the company and insurer are preparing to expand the partnership to more of Techniker Krankenkasse’s approximately 12 million members. TimeTeller currently has a team of 10 employees, with Medical School Hamburg providing research access, funding support, and employment safeguards.

Beyond oncology, the startup is investigating potential applications in metabolic conditions such as diabetes, neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer’s, women’s health, and physical performance. Its immediate clinical research remains focused on determining whether personalized treatment timing can improve cancer care.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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