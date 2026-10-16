Papaya Global and Tasq.ai Partner to Bring Neobanking to the Global Workforce Powering Physical AI

Papaya Global and Tasq.ai today announced a strategic partnership to support the growing global workforce behind Physical AI. Through the partnership, Tasq.ai will use Banco to strengthen the financial infrastructure available to its distributed network of experts and contributors.

As demand for Physical AI grows, companies need people around the world to collect, annotate, process and validate real-world data. Tasq.ai connects this work with a global network of contributors and experts. Banco adds a financial layer designed to make it easier for workers to receive and manage their earnings across borders.

With Banco, eligible Tasq.ai contributors can receive earnings, hold funds in U.S. dollars, use a payment card and withdraw funds to a bank account. The offering supports distributed work through real-time payments, mobile wallets for receiving funds, invoice and collection workflows, cards, and an AI concierge for invoice submission and validation.

As Tasq.ai expands its global expert network, Banco will provide an additional financial solution for contributors working across markets.

Under the partnership, Tasq.ai provides the data processing and management layer, while Banco helps contributors access and manage the money they earn. The companies share the view that as global work becomes more distributed and specialized, the people powering it need infrastructure built for cross-border participation.

“Behind every breakthrough in AI are people collecting data, applying expertise, validating results and making the technology better,” said Eynat Guez, CEO and co-founder of Papaya Global. “We saw early that this new generation of global work would need new financial infrastructure. Banco was built around that shift, giving people a better way to receive and manage what they earn globally. Together with Tasq.ai, we can support this workforce from the work itself all the way to getting paid.”

“The race in Physical AI will be won on data, and on the people who make that data reliable,” said Erez Moscovich, founder and president of Tasq.ai. “Demand is enormous and the bar keeps rising: data must be processed quickly, managed well and increasingly validated. Tasq.ai was built for that from day one. With Papaya Global, we can offer the Physical AI market and our customers an end-to-end solution, helping them deliver higher-quality data faster, while giving our expert network broader financial infrastructure and global reach.”

About Papaya Global

Papaya Global is a workforce management platform for employer of record (EOR), agent of record (AOR), payroll and embedded real-time workforce payments. The company supports more than 2,500 enterprise clients, including Fortune 500 and high-growth technology companies, across more than 180 countries. Papaya’s infrastructure handles payroll calculation, contractor management and workforce payments.

About Tasq.ai

Tasq.ai is the data processing and management layer for AI, enabling data teams to optimize model training, evaluation and validation. Physical AI teams use Tasq.ai’s technology and global network of more than 100 million contributors and 75,000 verified experts to turn raw data into training data. Tasq.ai works with leaders in foundation models, Physical AI and global enterprise. Learn more at tasq.ai .