Lakeside Workspaces Launches Fall Specials on Coworking, Meeting Rooms and Virtual Offices

WESTON, Fla., October 12, 2026 — Lakeside Workspaces, a flexible workspace provider in Weston, Florida, today announced a limited-time set of fall specials running October through December 2026. The offers cover coworking memberships, dedicated desks, meeting room reservations and virtual office plans. They give freelancers, remote employees, startups and growing small businesses a lower-cost way to secure a professional place to work as the year closes out.

Coworking Specials

Members who sign a 3-month coworking membership between October 1 and December 31, 2026 pay a reduced rate for their first month.

Unlimited Coworking

First month (fall special): $99

Regular rate: $199

Savings: $100

Dedicated Desk

First month (fall special): $249

Regular rate: $349/month

Savings: $100

Unlimited Coworking gives members open access to Lakeside Workspaces’ shared workspace. It suits remote employees and independent professionals who want a productive setting outside the home.

Dedicated Desk reserves a personal desk for the member’s exclusive use. It suits professionals who want a consistent, ready-to-work spot every day.

Meeting Room and Virtual Office Specials

Meeting Rooms: All meeting room reservations made from October through December 2026 are 20% off. Teams, consultants and remote staff can book a professional space for client meetings, interviews, trainings and planning sessions at a lower cost.

Virtual Offices: Members who sign a 6-month agreement on any virtual office plan receive their first month free. A virtual office gives businesses a professional Weston presence without the cost of a full-time physical office.

“The end of the year is when many businesses plan their next move, and we want to make that move easier,” said Ysel Hernandez, General Manager at Lakeside Workspaces. “Whether someone needs a desk every day, a room for an important meeting, or a professional address for a growing business, these fall specials make it simple to get started with us.”

Availability

All fall specials are available through December 31, 2026. To claim an offer or schedule a tour, visit lesweston.com, call 954-389-2511, or stop by Lakeside Workspaces at 2645 Executive Park Drive, Weston, FL 33331. Additional terms may apply.

About Lakeside Workspaces

Lakeside Workspaces is a flexible workspace provider in Weston, Florida, offering coworking memberships, dedicated desks, meeting rooms and virtual office services. It serves freelancers, remote workers, entrepreneurs and small businesses that need a professional environment without the commitment of a traditional office lease.

Media Contact

Ysel Hernandez

General Manager, Lakeside Workspaces

954-389-2511 | [email protected]