EX9 to Headline New Vehicle Debuts as EXEED Reveals Design Language Launch Highlights at the 2026 International User Summit

From October 18 to 23, the 2026 EXEED International User Summit will be held in China under the theme “The Pulse Lives on”. As a core segment of the summit, the EXEED Design Language Launch will take place in Shanghai on October 18, showcasing the brand’s latest interpretation of Future Luxury. The all-new EX9, engineered under this design language, will also make its on-site debut.

Last October, the 2025 EXEED International User Summit revolved around “New Technologies, New Products, New Design”. Texxeract new energy technology and the brand’s refreshed family design language were unveiled in sequence, bringing cutting-edge technology and avant-garde design side by side on stage. One year later, models including MX and ET8 have rolled out across multiple global markets. Authentic user feedback on design recognizability and intelligent cabins underpins the continued evolution of the design language.

According to released details, the exterior of the all-new EX9 will be revealed at this year’s design language launch. Boasting a poised, commanding stance and luxury design concept, the vehicle embodies EXEED’s renewed understanding of flagship presence, proportions and tactile refinement. Furthermore, the design scheme for the brand’s first MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicle) Concept will be premiered on site, presented to users in its conceptual form. The right-hand-drive ET FL and X-CONCEPT will be on display at the outdoor venue, delivering additional viewing perspectives for users in diverse markets.

Design serves as the brand’s foremost touchpoint for users. EXEED’s overseas user base has surpassed 550,000, spanning more than 60 markets, and the EXEEDers Club celebrates its fifth year. Every brand engagement begins with visual cues: vehicle stance, proportions, fine detailing and cabin design. That is why the summit places the reveal of the new design language on its opening day, enabling the global community worldwide to first experience EXEED’s fresh vision of Future Luxury before proceeding to subsequent performance experiences and user co-creation activities.

Details on how the design language will translate to production models, the development timeline of the MPV Concept, and full product specifications of EX9 will be announced live at the event and shared in the follow-up product roadmap. On October 18, EXEED’s brand-new design language and all-new EX9 will officially greet global users.