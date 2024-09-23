China urges vigilance over alleged Taiwanese cyberattacks

China’s national security ministry has accused a Taiwanese hacking group, Anonymous 64, of conducting cyberattacks against targets in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. In a blog post on Monday, the ministry urged citizens to remain vigilant and report incidents of “anti-propaganda sabotage.” According to the post, Anonymous 64 is affiliated with Taiwan’s cyber warfare unit and has been active in distributing content that undermines China’s political system and policies through online platforms, outdoor screens, and network TV stations since the beginning of the year.

The ministry’s investigation suggests that many of the websites the group claimed to have hacked were either non-existent or had minimal traffic. It also accused the group of photoshopping screenshots that depicted successful infiltration of media outlets and universities. The post featured heavily redacted screenshots from the group’s X account, which was reportedly set up in June 2023, and called on citizens to avoid spreading rumors or misinformation.

Taiwan, which often accuses Chinese entities of engaging in cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns, has not yet responded to these claims. The Mainland Affairs Council of Taiwan did not issue an immediate comment. Anonymous 64’s X account displayed images and videos likening Chinese President Xi Jinping to an emperor and commemorating events such as the Tiananmen Square protests and anti-COVID policy demonstrations. One video featured a member of Anonymous 64 wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, popularized by the “V for Vendetta” film.

The ministry did not clarify whether Anonymous 64 has any ties to the broader international hacking group, Anonymous. It also opened a case against three members of Taiwan’s cyber warfare unit in connection with the group’s activities.

China has increased military and political pressure on Taiwan in recent years, asserting its claims of sovereignty over the island, while Taiwan remains a self-governing democratic region. Taiwan frequently highlights Chinese cyber efforts aimed at destabilizing its political landscape, but it has not yet been confirmed if Anonymous 64 is genuinely responsible for the alleged attacks.

