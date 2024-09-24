DMR News

Flappy Bird Will ‘Never Have’ NFTs but Will Have a Crypto ‘Option’

The team behind the revived mobile sensation Flappy Bird has officially confirmed that the new version of the game will include options for Web3 integration, while explicitly stating it will not incorporate non-fungible tokens (NFTs). This announcement follows the game’s launch on September 16, which had hinted at potential cryptocurrency features.

Web3 Integrations

In an exclusive conversation with Cointelegraph, a representative from the Flappy Bird Foundation explained that the game would offer Web3 integrations when played through the messaging platform Telegram. However, users will have the option to opt out of these features.

The spokesperson clarified, “There will be future releases without crypto features on mobile platforms,” and emphasized that all iterations of Flappy Bird would “always be 100% free to play.”

The spokesperson reiterated the team’s commitment to keeping NFTs out of the game, aligning with a September 23 post on X (formerly Twitter) that reinforced this stance. Additionally, the team confirmed that no crypto wallet would be necessary for gameplay.

The game’s revenue model will focus on in-app purchases and advertising. According to the spokesperson, players will be able to buy energy boosts and items that can alter flight physics. Furthermore, the game will feature optional in-game advertisements that players can choose to watch for rewards, such as score multipliers.

Game Overview

The new version of Flappy Bird has been launched as a Telegram Mini App and serves as a reimagined take on the original side-scrolling mobile game that became a viral hit when it debuted in May 2013. In the game, players navigate a bird through a series of green pipes by tapping their screens.

Earlier this month, researcher Varun Biniwale uncovered hidden pages on the Flappy Bird Foundation’s website that hinted at cryptocurrency elements, including mentions of a “$FLAP token” and a play-to-earn model. The game is currently running a promotional “flap-to-earn” campaign, which was also discovered by Biniwale, promising future airdrops without any specific token details provided.

Some reports suggested that the game might launch on the Solana blockchain. However, the foundation’s spokesperson clarified that any on-chain features would be connected to Telegram’s linked blockchain, The Open Network (TON).

Creator’s Distance from Crypto

Dong Nguyen, the original creator of Flappy Bird, has distanced himself from the current version of the game, stating he does not support crypto initiatives. Nguyen famously pulled the original game from the market in 2014, just nine months after its release, citing concerns over its addictive nature.

The rights to Flappy Bird were acquired by the Flappy Bird Foundation from Gametech Holdings LLC, which won the rights after contesting Nguyen’s trademark claim. The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) ultimately ruled that Nguyen had abandoned his trademark, leading to the termination of his claim.

While the revived Flappy Bird promises to incorporate Web3 features, it has firmly ruled out NFTs, aiming to provide a unique yet familiar gaming experience without the complexities of cryptocurrency ownership. With a focus on accessibility and user choice, the game’s future looks poised to attract both nostalgic players and new users exploring its updated features.

