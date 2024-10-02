DMR News

BYD announces recall of top-selling Dolphin and Yuan Plus EVs

ByYasmeeta Oon

Oct 2, 2024

BYD is recalling nearly 97,000 electric vehicles due to a manufacturing fault in the steering control unit, which poses a potential fire risk, according to the Chinese market regulator. The recall impacts two of BYD’s top-selling models, the Dolphin and Yuan Plus, produced between November 2022 and December 2023. The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) announced that the automaker has informed the regulator about the issue and will install a physical fix through its dealers. However, there was no immediate comment from BYD regarding the recall.

Image credit: CnEVPost

The SAMR’s statement did not specify whether any of the affected vehicles were exported. Dolphin and Yuan Plus models contributed significantly to BYD’s success, representing 26% of the company’s 3 million vehicles sold in 2023, as per the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

This recall is an uncommon occurrence for BYD, which has seen rapid growth to become the world’s largest seller of pure electric and plug-in hybrid cars. The company last issued a recall in 2022, targeting a small batch of Tang plug-in hybrids due to a defect in the battery pack that posed a fire risk.

Featured Image courtesy of www.nst.com.my

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

