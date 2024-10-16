DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

Adobe Announces Major AI Updates Across Photoshop, Illustrator, and More at Max Conference

ByHilary Ong

Oct 16, 2024

Adobe Announces Major AI Updates Across Photoshop, Illustrator, and More at Max Conference

Adobe has unveiled its new Firefly Video Model at the Adobe Max conference, signaling a deeper integration of generative AI into its suite of creative tools. This model, designed for text-to-video and image-to-video generation, will be available in the standalone Firefly web application. It coincides with AI updates across key Adobe products such as Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, and Lightroom.

Firefly Video Model for Video Creation

Adobe has approached generative AI cautiously, focusing on maintaining high-quality results and protecting intellectual property. However, with the new Firefly Video Model, the company aims to provide creative professionals with practical AI tools.

Users can generate video content from text prompts or animate still images. The model’s AI-generated creations will carry Content Credentials, allowing viewers to recognize their AI origin. The tool can produce both realistic and imaginative visuals, giving users control over elements like camera angles, motion, zoom, aspect ratios, and frame rates. It even supports more complex features such as 2D or 3D stop-motion simulation and text graphics.

Premier Pro

Firefly’s generative features extend into Adobe Premiere Pro, where the new Generative Extend function allows editors to lengthen video clips by generating additional frames, fitting seamlessly into their projects. Premiere Pro also benefits from updates like a new AI-powered Context-Aware Properties panel, which adapts controls to the user’s workflow, and improved collaboration tools via the Frame.io panel.

Generative Extend in Premiere Pro (beta)
Image Credits: Adobe
Generative Extend in Premiere Pro (beta)
Image Credits: Adobe
Generative Extend in Premiere Pro (beta)
Image Credits: Adobe

Photoshop

Photoshop, a key Adobe product, has received updates powered by Firefly’s AI model as well. Among the new features is Auto Photo Distraction Removal, which helps users remove unwanted objects from images while maintaining a convincing background.

Adobe Photoshop Distraction Removal in the Remove tool
Image Credits: Adobe
Adobe Photoshop Distraction Removal in the Remove tool
Image Credits: Adobe
Adobe Photoshop Distraction Removal in the Remove tool
Image Credits: Adobe

Other enhancements include updates to Generative Fill, Expand, and Background, allowing users to create images from scratch using text prompts.

Photoshop’s new 3D Viewer also facilitates the integration of 3D models into 2D images, a shift made possible by transferring Photoshop’s 3D-editing tools to Adobe Substance 3D.

Adobe Illustrator and InDesign

Meanwhile, Adobe Illustrator’s update introduces tools like Objects on Path and an improved Image Trace feature, making it easier to convert bitmaps into vector images. The Firefly-generated Shape Fill adds AI-generated vector content for shapes.

Adobe Illustrator Image Trace feature
Image Credits: Adobe
Adobe Illustrator Image Trace feature
Image Credits: Adobe
Adobe Illustrator Image Trace feature
Image Credits: Adobe

Project Neo, a hybrid web and desktop application, also enhances Illustrator’s capabilities by combining 2D and 3D techniques. Adobe InDesign users now benefit from Firefly’s generative expand features, along with new text-to-image capabilities and integration with Adobe Express.

Lightroom

Lightroom, Adobe’s photo-editing software, now includes improved Generative Remove, which not only eliminates objects from photos but also fills the space with appropriate content. The mobile and web versions of Lightroom gain a Quick Actions feature, allowing for faster editing on the go. Performance improvements across the Lightroom ecosystem were also announced.

Adobe Express

Adobe Express, the company’s web-based tool aimed at social media marketers, saw enhancements as well. New features include Animate All and sound effects, as well as integration with InDesign and Lightroom. Express also received tools like Bulk Create, Resize, and branding controls for colors. New text options include Rewrite and Translate, offering more flexibility for users.

Frame.io and GenStudio Updates

Frame.io, a key tool for professional video workflows, has gained custom metadata capabilities and the ability to group content through Collections. It now supports Camera to Cloud features for Canon, Nikon, and Leica, further broadening its utility in the video production space. Additionally, it integrates with Lightroom to streamline workflows.

Frame.io V4 organize and manage assetse with smart folders called "Collections"
Image Credits: Adobe
Frame.io V4 organize and manage assetse with smart folders called "Collections"
Image Credits: Adobe
Frame.io V4 organize and manage assetse with smart folders called "Collections"
Image Credits: Adobe

Another major announcement was GenStudio, Adobe’s new generative AI workflow application. This tool allows businesses to create, manage, and measure performance marketing campaigns and integrates with major platforms like Google, Meta, and Microsoft. After more than a year in preview, GenStudio is now generally available.

Adobe GenStudio
Image Credits: Adobe
Adobe GenStudio
Image Credits: Adobe
Adobe GenStudio
Image Credits: Adobe

Adobe’s $100 Million Program for AI Education

Lastly, Adobe has committed $100 million in scholarships and product access, aiming to help 30 million people worldwide gain skills in AI literacy, digital marketing, and content creation. This initiative is part of the company’s broader efforts to bridge the digital divide and support skill development.

Featured Image courtesy of

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

The HOTH Reports Record Growth in Client Base, Attributes Success to Innovative SEO Strategies
Oct 16, 2024 Ethan Lin
Harris Critiques Trump for Allegedly Sending Putin Covid Tests ‘When Black People Were Dying Every Day by the Hundreds’
Oct 16, 2024 Dayne Lee
Threads Now Shows When Users Are Active Online
Oct 16, 2024 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801