Adobe Announces Major AI Updates Across Photoshop, Illustrator, and More at Max Conference

Adobe has unveiled its new Firefly Video Model at the Adobe Max conference, signaling a deeper integration of generative AI into its suite of creative tools. This model, designed for text-to-video and image-to-video generation, will be available in the standalone Firefly web application. It coincides with AI updates across key Adobe products such as Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, and Lightroom.

Firefly Video Model for Video Creation

Adobe has approached generative AI cautiously, focusing on maintaining high-quality results and protecting intellectual property. However, with the new Firefly Video Model, the company aims to provide creative professionals with practical AI tools.

Users can generate video content from text prompts or animate still images. The model’s AI-generated creations will carry Content Credentials, allowing viewers to recognize their AI origin. The tool can produce both realistic and imaginative visuals, giving users control over elements like camera angles, motion, zoom, aspect ratios, and frame rates. It even supports more complex features such as 2D or 3D stop-motion simulation and text graphics.

Premier Pro

Firefly’s generative features extend into Adobe Premiere Pro, where the new Generative Extend function allows editors to lengthen video clips by generating additional frames, fitting seamlessly into their projects. Premiere Pro also benefits from updates like a new AI-powered Context-Aware Properties panel, which adapts controls to the user’s workflow, and improved collaboration tools via the Frame.io panel.

Image Credits: Adobe Image Credits: Adobe Image Credits: Adobe

Photoshop

Photoshop, a key Adobe product, has received updates powered by Firefly’s AI model as well. Among the new features is Auto Photo Distraction Removal, which helps users remove unwanted objects from images while maintaining a convincing background.

Image Credits: Adobe Image Credits: Adobe Image Credits: Adobe

Other enhancements include updates to Generative Fill, Expand, and Background, allowing users to create images from scratch using text prompts.

Photoshop’s new 3D Viewer also facilitates the integration of 3D models into 2D images, a shift made possible by transferring Photoshop’s 3D-editing tools to Adobe Substance 3D.

Adobe Illustrator and InDesign

Meanwhile, Adobe Illustrator’s update introduces tools like Objects on Path and an improved Image Trace feature, making it easier to convert bitmaps into vector images. The Firefly-generated Shape Fill adds AI-generated vector content for shapes.

Image Credits: Adobe Image Credits: Adobe Image Credits: Adobe

Project Neo, a hybrid web and desktop application, also enhances Illustrator’s capabilities by combining 2D and 3D techniques. Adobe InDesign users now benefit from Firefly’s generative expand features, along with new text-to-image capabilities and integration with Adobe Express.

Lightroom

Lightroom, Adobe’s photo-editing software, now includes improved Generative Remove, which not only eliminates objects from photos but also fills the space with appropriate content. The mobile and web versions of Lightroom gain a Quick Actions feature, allowing for faster editing on the go. Performance improvements across the Lightroom ecosystem were also announced.

Adobe Express

Adobe Express, the company’s web-based tool aimed at social media marketers, saw enhancements as well. New features include Animate All and sound effects, as well as integration with InDesign and Lightroom. Express also received tools like Bulk Create, Resize, and branding controls for colors. New text options include Rewrite and Translate, offering more flexibility for users.

Frame.io and GenStudio Updates

Frame.io, a key tool for professional video workflows, has gained custom metadata capabilities and the ability to group content through Collections. It now supports Camera to Cloud features for Canon, Nikon, and Leica, further broadening its utility in the video production space. Additionally, it integrates with Lightroom to streamline workflows.

Image Credits: Adobe Image Credits: Adobe Image Credits: Adobe

Another major announcement was GenStudio, Adobe’s new generative AI workflow application. This tool allows businesses to create, manage, and measure performance marketing campaigns and integrates with major platforms like Google, Meta, and Microsoft. After more than a year in preview, GenStudio is now generally available.

Image Credits: Adobe Image Credits: Adobe Image Credits: Adobe

Adobe’s $100 Million Program for AI Education

Lastly, Adobe has committed $100 million in scholarships and product access, aiming to help 30 million people worldwide gain skills in AI literacy, digital marketing, and content creation. This initiative is part of the company’s broader efforts to bridge the digital divide and support skill development.

Featured Image courtesy of

Follow us for more tech news updates.