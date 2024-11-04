DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

How To Release An Indie Game On Console: ASI Games Launches Large-Scale Game Publishing

ByEthan Lin

Nov 4, 2024

ASI Games, a prominent name in digital games publishing (which publishes video games on consoles in partnership with large platform holders), has announced a strategic expansion with the launch of console publishing for web games and plans to reach new platforms. Under the auspices of ASI GAMES TECHNOLOGIES, this move marks a significant step forward for HTML5 developers and publishers worldwide.

ASI Games has currently ported and published 7+ console games in a short period of time, including the popular Skibidi Toilet Wars, and is also preparing to release 20+ HTML5 games from indie developers for consoles.

Based on open statistics, games from ASI Games on console platforms have added more than 210K+ players to the wishlist, and the total number of followers in the game community has reached 50K+.

Following successes on console platforms, ASI Games is now setting its sights on expanding to the world’s biggest digital storefronts, including PC and mobile stores. This expansion aims to provide developers and players with broader access to ASI Games catalog, known for innovative and engaging titles that captivate a diverse audience.

As part of key aspect of ASI Games’ philosophy is to empower game developers. By focusing on reducing fees to 30% and offering developers an industry-leading revenue split, ASI Games ensures maximum profitability for creators.

For more information, visit https://asigames.online.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Potential 10% Bitcoin Price Fluctuation Tied to U.S. Presidential Election Outcome
Nov 4, 2024 Dayne Lee
Intel’s AI Chip Ambitions Face Setbacks One Year Later
Nov 4, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon
Perplexity Launches Election Hub for Live Updates
Nov 4, 2024 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801