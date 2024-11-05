French Families Sue TikTok Over Harmful Content Claims

Seven French families are taking TikTok to court, accusing the social media giant of exposing their teenage children to content so harmful it led to two suicides. The lawsuit, filed in the Créteil judicial court, points fingers at TikTok’s algorithm, which the families say promoted videos about self-harm, eating disorders, and suicide.

Lawyer Laure Boutron-Marmion, representing the families, told franceinfo that they want TikTok held legally responsible. “This is a commercial company offering a product to minors. They must answer for the product’s shortcomings,” she said.

TikTok has yet to comment on the latest legal challenge. In the past, the company has maintained that it takes youth safety seriously, with CEO Shou Zi Chew reiterating to US lawmakers earlier this year that TikTok is committed to protecting young users.

Ongoing Lawsuits in the US

But TikTok’s legal headaches don’t stop there. Last month, a group of 14 state attorneys general in the US filed a lawsuit against TikTok, accusing the platform of harming children’s mental health and violating consumer protection laws. The lawsuit alleges that TikTok uses manipulative features, like endless scrolling and autoplay videos, to keep young users engaged longer. These features, critics argue, are designed to be addictive and can exacerbate mental health issues in young people.

This isn’t the first time TikTok has come under fire for how its algorithm affects mental health. The platform, like Meta’s Facebook and Instagram, is caught in a web of lawsuits in the US. Parents have claimed that these apps addict kids and put their well-being at risk. Some suits even tie the algorithms to dangerous viral challenges. Last year, grieving families accused TikTok of pushing videos of the “blackout” challenge, which led to the deaths of several children under ten.

The French lawsuit also touches on a 2023 case involving a 15-year-old girl named Marie, whose family alleges TikTok played a role in her suicide, according to Politico. The case accuses TikTok of “inciting suicide” and claims the algorithm intensified her experience of bullying.

And TikTok’s legal troubles aren’t just about content. In the US, the app is facing a potential ban over national security concerns. President Biden signed a law giving ByteDance until January 2025 to divest TikTok’s US operations or face a nationwide ban. As scrutiny ramps up, social media companies are under mounting pressure to change how they operate—or face the consequences.

The impact of social media on mental health remains a growing concern. TikTok, along with other platforms, is under the spotlight as debates continue over how to keep young users safe.

