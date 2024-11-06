Explore New Off-road Power of Segway: Super Villain Ready to Hit the Market

In late October, Segway Powersports kicked off its exclusive test drive event in Alxa, bringing together dozens of renowned media figures from across the globe. In the vast expanse of the desert, participants were given a thrilling opportunity to experience Segway’s upcoming flagship models—Super Villain and Segway AT10—which are set to officially launch worldwide. This private preview event allowed Segway’s global partners to test the two different series in challenging conditions, promising a fresh wave of excitement for off-road enthusiasts and rejuvenating the all-terrain vehicle market.

The desert terrain, notorious for its unpredictable and challenging landscape, proved to be the perfect stage for testing the capabilities of Segway’s latest models. With its soft sand, steep dunes, and unexpected ridges, the Alxa Desert pushed these vehicles to their limits.

One standout moment of the event was the performance on a 180-meter dune with an incline of over 35 degrees. Segway’s professional drivers performed a high-load endurance demonstration, providing a visual spectacle that highlighted the vehicles’ impressive performance. This showcase wasn’t just a testament to the extreme capabilities of the vehicles but also a clear representation of Segway’s cutting-edge technical expertise that powers them.

Super Villain, a flagship model in Segway’s all-terrain lineup, has been turning heads since its debut at EICMA last year. It represents a breakthrough in the SSV series, combining unmatched performance and technological innovation. Off-road enthusiasts who crave adrenaline have been eagerly awaiting the chance to get behind the wheel of this beast. Super Villain SX20T, with its large tires and high ground clearance, is built to conquer desert terrain with ease. Equipped with a 2000cc turbocharged engine and a 7-speed automatic transmission, it delivers sustained and powerful output, reaching top speeds of 150km/h even on the resistant desert sands. The race-grade suspension system ensures both a stable driving experience and comfortable ride.

In addition to the Super Villain, the unveiling of the Segway AT10 has garnered significant attention from global partners. As the highest-performing model in the ATV series, the AT10 is built to meet the needs of both extreme off-road enthusiasts and those who rely on their vehicles for heavy-duty work. With the official release of the AT10, Segway is poised to compete with the world’s top all-terrain brands, strengthening its product lineup and enhancing its competitiveness in the global market.

During the test drive, the AT10 amazed participants with its impressive performance. Powered by a 999cc parallel-twin DOHC engine with a maximum output of 97HP, Segway AT10 W model, equipped with 30-inch tires, provided direct power delivery and highly responsive acceleration. The larger tires also offered higher ground clearance, making it exceptionally adept at navigating complex terrains. In terms of performance and overall product strength, the AT10 solidifies Segway’s presence in the mid-to-high-end ATV market.