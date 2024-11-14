DMR News

Apple Reportedly Bringing AI-Powered Smart Home Hub to Walls in 2025

ByHilary Ong

Nov 14, 2024

Apple may be preparing to join the smart home market in 2025 with a wall-mounted tablet designed to control home appliances, make video calls, and feature Apple Intelligence.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to release the “command center for the home” as early as March 2025, aiming to compete with Google’s Nest Hub and Amazon’s Echo Hub in the increasingly competitive smart home space.

The device is reported to feature a 6-inch touchscreen that will allow users to interact using Siri, Apple Intelligence, or a new system called App Intents. App Intents could enable AI to manage specific applications, potentially expanding how users interact with their devices.

The hub will also include traditional Apple apps like Safari, Apple Music, Notes, and Calendar, though it’s expected to run on a new operating system. Sensors to detect proximity will add a layer of interactivity, activating the screen as someone approaches.

With a design described as a “square iPad,” this hub is anticipated to include a camera, built-in speakers, and a rechargeable battery, allowing flexible placement in the home.

Although the final pricing hasn’t been confirmed, it may fall between $100 and $250, in line with similar devices from Google and Amazon. Apple is also reportedly developing a high-end version with a robotic arm capable of tracking movement, which could push the price to around $1,000.

Apple’s entry into the smart home hub market could set it apart with Apple Intelligence and the forthcoming App Intents, offering a fresh approach to voice-activated and AI-driven controls. While Apple has been developing this device over the past three years, it faces the challenge of differentiating itself in a market that has been led by Google and Amazon since 2018.

A formal announcement expected in March should clarify Apple’s vision for the device, as well as its potential to disrupt the existing smart home ecosystem.

