Mow & Snow App Revolutionizes Canadian Landscaping Services

Mow & Snow proudly unveils its innovative mobile app, revolutionizing traditional lawn care and snow removal services into a seamless, user-centric online platform now accessible in 20 Canadian cities, including Saskatoon, Calgary, Toronto, and Edmonton.

Mow & Snow delivers unparalleled convenience with instant quotes, in-app payments via Stripe, and real-time tracking, complete with before-and-after photos. Customers no longer need to search for invoices under doormats or manage unexpected payment calls. Customers pay only for driveway clearings, while extras like sidewalks, decks, and stairs are serviced free of charge—saving money and eliminating hidden fees. Mow & Snow’s model ensures customers pay only for the work that’s done without committing to seasonal contracts.

Customers start by creating a profile on the Mow & Snow app, adding property details, and scheduling services. Bookings are completed within 24 hours, whether for lawn mowing or snow removal. Mow & Snow’s transparent pricing eliminates hidden fees, and with no contracts, customers only pay for services performed. Its flexible options also allow customers to transfer unused visits to future lawn care or request a refund.

In addition to its unique features and values, Mow & Snow is proud to have a highly qualified team of professionals who undergo rigorous background checks and training before joining the platform. This ensures that customers always receive safe and top-tier service from trusted experts in their local community. Mow & Snow also has a 100% satisfaction guarantee or your money back.

Mow & Snow’s model supports local communities by hiring local independent contractors and paying them above industry standards, allowing them to retain 100% of their tips. With every booking, customers contribute directly to a ‘locals helping locals’ model that delivers superior service while strengthening community ties.

“Mow & Snow isn’t just a service; it’s the future of landscaping,” says Corey Welch, CEO/Owner of the company. “We’re redefining the industry by putting customer needs first, supporting local communities, and striving to give back—our ‘locals helping locals’ mission aims to provide free services to elderly and disabled residents in need.”

Who would’ve thought that the chill of winter could bring warmth to our communities?” Welch added. “At Mow & Snow, we’re proving that through service, support, and a commitment to giving back, we can make a difference for those who need it most. Mow & Snow aims to reach 250 weekly customers, enabling them to offer complimentary services to those unable to do their lawn care and snow removal.

In addition to serving current locations, the app plans to expand to the United States and across Canada, continuing to provide convenience, transparency, and community support.

To learn more about Mow & Snow and their services, download the app from the App Store or Google Play today.