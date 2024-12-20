DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Asia-Pacific Business Latest Technology

Japan’s Kioxia Valued at $5.8 Billion After IPO Surge

ByYasmeeta Oon

Dec 20, 2024

Japan’s Kioxia Valued at $5.8 Billion After IPO Surge

Shares of Kioxia Corporation surged 14% on their debut Wednesday, valuing the Japan-based memory chipmaker at approximately 890 billion yen ($5.8 billion). Backed by Bain Capital, the company’s initial public offering (IPO) has drawn attention as Japan’s third-largest IPO of the year, reflecting strong investor interest despite global market uncertainties.

Kioxia raised 120 billion yen by pricing its IPO at 1,455 yen per share, within the midpoint of its indicative range. Initially opening below the IPO price at 1,440 yen, shares rebounded to 1,660 yen by mid-morning trading, signaling positive sentiment among investors. Jon Withaar, an Asia-focused hedge fund manager at Pictet Asset Management, noted that the market reacted favorably to Kioxia’s valuation strategy, emphasizing the importance of reasonable pricing for future private equity exits in Japan.

A Long Road to IPO

Previously known as Toshiba Memory, Kioxia was acquired for 2 trillion yen in 2018 by a Bain-led consortium following Toshiba’s financial struggles tied to its nuclear business. Kioxia has since become a prominent player in the memory chip market. Its name combines the Japanese word kioku (memory) and the Greek word axia (value), underscoring its core mission.

The company’s path to going public was not without challenges. Global market uncertainties, including Sino-U.S. trade tensions, delayed IPO plans, while an attempt to merge with Western Digital faltered due to investor concerns. Bain Capital, which initially sought a 1.5 trillion yen valuation, scaled back expectations after market pushback, ultimately reducing its stake to 50.7% following the IPO.

A Strong Year for Japan’s IPO Market

Kioxia’s IPO aligns with a robust year for Japan’s capital markets. IPOs in 2024 have raised over $6 billion, the highest total since 2021, despite the lowest number of deals in a decade. Other high-profile listings include Tokyo Metro and Rigaku, a Carlyle-backed firm.

Analysts see Kioxia’s debut as a notable achievement, but opinions on its future remain mixed. Richard Kaye of Comgest pointed out that Kioxia’s valuation—equivalent to 4–5 times its price-to-sales ratio—may be challenging to justify in the competitive memory chip market, though it holds scarcity value in Japan’s semiconductor space.

Balancing Growth and Scrutiny

Going public provides Kioxia with additional fundraising opportunities in the capital-intensive chip industry, but also subjects the company to increased financial scrutiny. Kioxia reported a net income of 106 billion yen in the quarter ending September 30, up from 69.8 billion yen in the previous quarter, driven by an improved supply-demand balance in the chip market.

Despite the favorable IPO reception, Kioxia faces the ongoing challenge of navigating a fiercely competitive sector. The company’s ability to leverage its public listing for long-term growth will be critical to maintaining investor confidence.

Featured image courtesy of The Japan Times

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/news/31118/japans-kioxia-valued-at-5-8-billion-after-ipo-surge/

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

Qualcomm’s Nuvia Deal Could Save $1.4 Billion Annually in Arm Fees
Dec 21, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon
Threads Lets Users Share Media with Credit to Original Creators
Dec 21, 2024 Hilary Ong
Judge Declines to Halt Coinbase’s wBTC Delisting Amid Justin Sun Controversy
Dec 21, 2024 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801