Alipay Adds AI Image Search to Expand Its Super App Capabilities

Alipay has rolled out a new artificial intelligence-powered image search feature, solidifying its status as a leading super app in China. This feature, known as “Tanyixia” or “do a little search,” allows users to upload or scan images to gather information on topics such as plants, animals, food, and cartoon characters. It also offers practical tools like menu and medical instruction translations. Within a day of its debut on Monday, over 20,000 users had engaged with the feature, according to Alipay.

This development reflects Alipay’s commitment to enhancing its offerings for its one billion users while stepping up competition with Tencent’s WeChat. Both apps dominate China’s digital payment space, with Alipay excelling in transaction value and WeChat leading in transaction volume.

From Payments to a Lifestyle Platform

Initially launched two decades ago to facilitate payments on Alibaba’s Taobao marketplace, Alipay has grown far beyond its original purpose. It now serves as a comprehensive lifestyle app, offering shopping, food delivery, travel bookings, and more. The introduction of the AI-driven image search tool further expands its suite of services, making it a more versatile platform for daily activities.

This addition also highlights Alipay’s strategic differentiation from WeChat. While WeChat introduced a photo scanning tool in 2019, Alipay’s version leverages generative AI to provide more detailed captions and a broader range of functionalities.

Adapting Amid Regulatory Challenges

The rivalry between Alipay and WeChat has evolved under increasing regulatory scrutiny. Recent antitrust measures from Beijing have required both platforms to open their ecosystems, promoting interoperability. Alibaba’s Taobao and Tmall now accept WeChat as a payment option, and Tencent has allowed WeChat users to access Taobao links and place orders directly within the messaging app.

These regulatory shifts reflect a broader antitrust campaign aimed at online platform operators. In 2021, Alibaba faced a $2.8 billion fine for anti-competitive practices. Both Alipay and WeChat have had to adapt their strategies in response, navigating a changing landscape while continuing to innovate.

Despite these pressures, Alipay’s latest feature underscores its commitment to staying ahead in a highly competitive market. The AI-powered image search tool not only enhances user convenience but also aligns with Alipay’s goal of maintaining its leadership in China’s digital economy. By offering innovative solutions, Alipay continues to position itself as an indispensable app for everyday life.

