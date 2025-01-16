Kidney Hypertension Transplant Specialists Launches 6-Week Fitness Program for Patients with Kidney Issues

Kidney Hypertension Transplant Specialists, a leader in kidney care in San Antonio, is proud to announce the launch of a 6-week Fitness Program designed to help patients with kidney issues begin their fitness journey safely and effectively. This comprehensive program combines professional guidance, tailored exercise plans, and nutritional support to empower individuals to improve their overall health and achieve their personal fitness goals.

About the 6-Week Program

The program is specifically designed for patients managing kidney conditions, focusing on safe and sustainable fitness practices. It includes:

Initial Assessment:

Conducted in-clinic, this assessment features a pre- and post-body composition analysis to track progress and provide valuable insights into changes in muscle mass, body fat, and overall health.

Personalized Training:

Patients receive 1-on-1 training sessions with a fitness professional tailored to their individual needs and goals.

6-Week Fitness Plan:

A detailed, day-by-day workout plan is provided to educate patients on the science of exercise and guide them at their own pace.

Dietary Support:

A 30-minute consultation with a dietitian offers nutritional guidance to complement the fitness program and support overall health.

Ongoing Support After 6 Weeks

Upon completing the initial 6-week program, patients (if authorized by insurance) are transitioned into a maintenance program. This phase is designed to continue progress and help patients achieve their long-term goals, whether it’s muscle building, toning, or weight loss.

A Unique In-Clinic Experience

To ensure patients feel confident and supported, the program is conducted in the clinic, where various fitness equipment is available to guide their training. This setup provides a safe and controlled environment for individuals to learn proper techniques and build confidence in their ability to exercise effectively.

Why This Program Matters

Exercise is a vital component of kidney health and overall wellness, yet many patients are unsure where to start or how to safely incorporate physical activity into their lives. This program empowers patients with the tools, knowledge, and support they need to improve their fitness, energy levels, and quality of life—without compromising their health.

Mariana Vela, Exercise Physiologist at Kidney Hypertension Transplant Specialists, shared:

“We created this program to give patients the confidence to take control of their health and fitness journey in a safe and effective way. We aim to educate and support them to achieve lasting results and improved well-being.”

How to Get Started

Patients interested in participating in the 6-Week Fitness Program can contact Kidney Hypertension Transplant Specialists at 210-277-1418 to schedule their initial assessment.

About Kidney Hypertension Transplant Specialists:

Located in San Antonio, Texas, Kidney Hypertension Transplant Specialists is dedicated to providing comprehensive care for patients with kidney-related conditions. With a focus on personalized treatment plans, education, and prevention, the practice is committed to improving the lives of its patients through innovative programs and expert care.