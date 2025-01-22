Ford’s BlueCruise Faces Deeper NHTSA Investigation

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has intensified its investigation into Ford’s BlueCruise hands-free driving technology by upgrading the inquiry to an engineering analysis. This decision follows two fatal crashes involving Ford Mustang Mach E vehicles equipped with BlueCruise, prompting concerns over the system’s safety and effectiveness. Approximately 129,222 Ford Mustang Mach E vehicles are currently fitted with this advanced driver assistance system, which is designed to operate on pre-mapped highways under specific conditions.

Challenges and Performance Limitations of BlueCruise

BlueCruise, which debuted in 2021 on the F-150 pickup truck and certain Mustang Mach-E models, aims to provide a hands-free driving experience. However, it has faced challenges, particularly in detecting stationary vehicles under certain conditions. The system can mistakenly identify stationary objects at long distances when vehicles travel at or above 62 miles per hour.

“Additionally, system performance may be limited when there is poor visibility due to insufficient illumination,” – NHTSA

In response to these issues, NHTSA is conducting a thorough evaluation of the technology. This includes vehicle assessments, reviewing additional technical data, and analyzing related crash reports. The agency’s investigation into BlueCruise represents a necessary step before any potential recall can be mandated.

While Ford’s BlueCruise allows for hands-free operation, an in-cabin camera ensures drivers keep their eyes on the road. This is similar to GM’s Super Cruise system. In contrast, Tesla’s Autopilot and Full Self-Driving software require drivers to keep their hands on the wheel, despite offering fewer constraints than BlueCruise.

The ongoing scrutiny of Ford’s system coincides with an NHTSA investigation into Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (Supervised) software following four crashes in low-visibility conditions. These inquiries underscore the broader industry challenges as car manufacturers strive to balance innovation and safety in developing autonomous driving systems.

What The Author Thinks The NHTSA’s decision to intensify its scrutiny of Ford’s BlueCruise technology is a prudent measure in the face of serious safety concerns. This inquiry not only highlights the critical need for robust safety measures in autonomous driving technology but also reflects the growing pains of an industry at the frontier of automotive innovation. As manufacturers continue to push the boundaries of what is possible with autonomous systems, regulatory agencies like NHTSA play a vital role in ensuring these technologies do not compromise public safety. The outcomes of these investigations are crucial for shaping future regulatory frameworks that support both innovation and safety.

Featured image credit: Paukwalker via GoodFon

