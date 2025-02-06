Ontario Cancels SpaceX Contract Amid US Tariff Threats

The White House’s decision to impose tariffs on Canadian imports has ignited a diplomatic and economic confrontation. The Trump administration plans to enforce a 25% tariff on Mexican goods and a 10% tariff on products from China. Despite reaching a temporary agreement with Mexico to delay these tariffs for a month, the tariffs on Canada are set to take effect on February 4. These tariffs will place a 25% duty on Canadian imports, although shipments of Canadian crude oil will face a reduced levy of 10%.

Ending the SpaceX Deal

In response, Ontario’s Premier Doug Ford has taken a bold stance against the tariffs, targeting SpaceX, led by CEO Elon Musk. Ontario had planned to invest $100 million CAD (US$68 million) in government subsidies to Starlink, a SpaceX project aimed at providing high-speed internet to underserved areas. This deal, which included financing dish hardware and installation fees for 15,000 homes and businesses, is now in jeopardy.

“We’re going one step further. We’ll be ripping up the province’s contract with Starlink. Ontario won’t do business with people hellbent on destroying our economy,” – Doug Ford

The effects of these tariffs are expected to ripple through various sectors, fueling inflation and increasing prices in technology products, automotive manufacturing, and services. The Consumer Technology Association has expressed concern, indicating that tariffs act as taxes on American consumers rather than foreign governments or companies.

Meanwhile, China and Mexico, known for their numerous electronics factories, are also in the crosshairs of Trump’s tariff strategy. The US President claims that these tariffs aim to pressure Canada, China, and Mexico into taking action against illegal immigration and fentanyl drug shipments into the United States.

“Canada didn’t start this fight with the US, but you better believe we’re ready to win it.” – Doug Ford

Ford’s decision also includes a broader economic strategy against US businesses. He announced a ban on American companies from participating in provincial contracts, citing the need to protect Ontario’s economy from adverse impacts. This move may affect the availability of American products in local markets, such as the LCBO shelves, should Trump proceed with his tariff plans.

“With the US pausing tariffs, Ontario will also pause our retaliatory measures. If President Trump proceeds with tariffs, we won’t hesitate to remove American products off LCBO shelves or ban American companies from provincial procurement.” – Doug Ford

What The Author Thinks The escalating trade war between the US and Canada could significantly strain relations and lead to broader economic repercussions. Premier Doug Ford’s aggressive countermeasures reflect a growing concern over the impact of such policies on local economies and industries. These tensions underscore the delicate balance required in international trade negotiations, where political decisions can have wide-ranging effects on businesses and consumers alike.

Featured image credit: Tim Reckmann via CCNull

