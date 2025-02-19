X Raises Premium+ Subscription Prices Following Launch of Grok 3 by xAI

Just hours after Elon Musk’s AI company, xAI, launched the latest version of its AI model, Grok 3, X has announced a substantial price increase for its top-tier Premium+ subscription plan. This plan provides users with access to the newest AI model and is now priced at nearly $50 per month.

Recent Pricing Changes

The price for X’s Premium+ plan has been adjusted on their support page to $50 monthly and $350 annually in the U.S. This marks the second price increase for the plan in recent months; the subscription cost was previously raised in December from $16 to $22 per month. As a result, Premium+ subscribers will now pay more than double their former rates.

Not all features of Grok 3 are included in the Premium+ plan. Some advanced functions, such as “deep search” and “reasoning,” are reserved for a separate SuperGrok plan accessible only via the Grok app. Additionally, there appears to be inconsistency in the pricing displayed across X’s platform. The reported monthly cost varied from $39.83 to $50, with the annual rate showing discrepancies between $395 and $477.95 at different stages of the subscription process.

What The Author Thinks The recent price hikes for xAI’s Premium+ subscription plan raise important questions about the transparency and consistency of pricing strategies in tech companies. Such significant increases, especially when inconsistently presented across different platform sections, can erode consumer trust and satisfaction. It is crucial for companies like xAI to clearly communicate the value added by new updates such as Grok 3 and ensure that pricing information is straightforward and uniform across all customer touchpoints. This approach not only fosters trust but also supports users in making informed decisions about their investments in technology services.

Featured image credit: Fachrizal Maulana via Unsplash

