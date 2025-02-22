Opera Cafe Lounge Presents a Special Turkish & Mediterranean Iftar This Ramadan in NYC

Ramadan is a time of reflection, togetherness, and sharing meals with loved ones. For those looking to break their fast with an authentic Turkish and Mediterranean iftar meal in New York City, Opera Cafe Lounge offers a truly special experience. With its carefully curated Ramadan iftar menu, the restaurant provides a delightful blend of traditional flavors and warm hospitality.

Located in Brooklyn and Staten Island, Opera Cafe Lounge is known for its rich culinary heritage, offering guests a taste of Turkish cuisine in a cozy and welcoming atmosphere. The special Ramadan iftar menu, available from February 28 to March 29, brings together a selection of hearty dishes, ensuring a fulfilling dining experience after a long day of fasting.

A Flavorful Iftar Menu Inspired by Turkish Traditions

Opera Cafe Lounge’s iftar menu, priced at $50 per person, is designed to reflect the rich flavors of Turkish and Mediterranean cuisine. The menu includes a variety of carefully selected dishes to replenish energy while offering an authentic iftar experience.

The special iftar menu includes:

Starting Dish:

– Soup of the day, offering a warm and nourishing start to the meal.

Hot & Cold Appetizers:

– Mixed appetizer plate, featuring a variety of classic Turkish mezes.

– Shepherd’s salad, a fresh combination of tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and herbs.

– Paçanga pastry (börek), a crispy, cheese-filled Turkish specialty.

Main Course:

– Mixed grill, offering a selection of succulent grilled meats, cooked to perfection.

Drinks:

– Soda, hot tea, and coffee, providing refreshing and traditional beverage options.

This thoughtfully designed iftar menu captures the essence of Turkish hospitality, ensuring a delicious and satisfying meal. Each dish is prepared with fresh ingredients, emphasizing authentic flavors and quality.

A Cozy and Welcoming Dining Atmosphere

Opera Cafe Lounge provides a warm and inviting environment for iftar gatherings. The restaurant offers both indoor and patio seating, allowing guests to enjoy their meal in a comfortable setting. Whether dining with family, friends, or colleagues, guests can relax and savor the flavors of Turkish cuisine.

With its elegant decor, attentive service, and commitment to quality, Opera Cafe Lounge is an ideal choice for those seeking a memorable Ramadan dining experience. The restaurant’s team ensures that each guest is welcomed with genuine hospitality, making them feel at home.

Reserve Your Table for a Special Iftar Experience

Given the popularity of the iftar menu, reservations are highly recommended. Opera Cafe Lounge requires a minimum of four guests per reservation, ensuring a shared dining experience that embodies the spirit of Ramadan.

1) Brooklyn Location

– Address: 2255 Emmons Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11235

– Contact: 718 676 2992

2) Staten Island Location

– Address: 1650 Hylan BLVD, Staten Island, NY 10305

– Contact: 718 979 9775

Iftar Menu Available: February 28 – March 29

Make this Ramadan truly special by experiencing a traditional Turkish iftar at Opera Cafe Lounge. Gather your loved ones, celebrate the joy of togetherness, and indulge in a culinary journey filled with authentic flavors and warm hospitality.