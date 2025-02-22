Google Lens Now Allows iPhone Users to ‘Search Your Screen’

Google has unveiled a new search experience for iOS users, making it easier than ever to obtain information about images on their screens. The update, powered by Google’s advanced AI models, allows iPhone users to explore details from images, even obscure ones, through Google Lens. However, this feature is exclusively available for those who use the Chrome or Google app instead of Safari.

How It Works

iPhone users can now access Google Lens by tapping the camera icon in the Search bar. This update is particularly beneficial for those moments when an unexpected topic appears on the screen, and a quick explanation is needed.

“Just tap the camera icon in the Search bar to snap a photo with Lens. You’ll get an AI Overview to help you quickly make sense of what you’re looking at, along with links to helpful resources on the web.” – Google

The feature is part of Google’s “Look to Search” initiative, which debuted in January 2024 for select Android devices. While still limited in scope, it offers a practical tool for English-language users in eligible countries to search what’s on their screen within any app, not merely limited to Chrome or Google apps.

To use this feature, users must tap the three-dot menu in Lens and select “Search this Screen.” It’s important to note that users must be 16 or older and agree to Google’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This addition enriches the existing capabilities of Google Lens, which already allows searches using photos.

“Perhaps you come across an interesting-looking car and want to learn more about the strange texture on its hood,” – Google

In contrast, Apple has recently enhanced its image search capabilities with the iOS 18.2 update released in December. For iPhone 16 owners, Apple Intelligence facilitates searching by pressing the Camera Control button and snapping a picture of an object.

Despite being a limited version, Google’s new feature provides a significant advantage over traditional methods by eliminating the need for screenshots or new tabs.

“Whether you’re reading an article, shopping for a product, or watching a video, you can use this feature to quickly perform a visual search while browsing, without having to take a screenshot or open a new tab,” – Google

What The Author Thinks While this new Google feature adds a lot of convenience for iOS users, it also highlights the growing importance of AI-powered search in daily browsing. It’s a practical update that makes browsing more intuitive and reduces the friction of needing to take extra steps, like opening a new tab. The limitation to Chrome and Google apps, however, may turn off Safari users who are accustomed to the Apple ecosystem’s smooth integration.

Featured image credit: TechCrunch

