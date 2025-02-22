X Seeks Investment at $44 Billion Valuation

Elon Musk‘s artificial intelligence startup, xAI, is in discussions to secure $10 billion in funding, aiming for a staggering $75 billion valuation. This development comes as Musk’s other ventures continue to experience significant financial growth. Notably, Musk acquired Twitter, now rebranded as X, for the same valuation of $75 billion back in 2022. The ongoing talks for this new financing round indicate potential changes in the details as negotiations progress.

Musk’s Expanding Business Empire

Musk’s involvement with various high-profile companies has seen remarkable valuation increases over recent years. Since Musk assumed a role within President Trump’s administration, Tesla shares have surged by more than 40%. Similarly, SpaceX reached an impressive $350 billion valuation in December, further highlighting Musk’s influence in the tech and space industries.

Meanwhile, Twitter, now known as X, is also seeking financial backing through an investment round expected to value the platform at $44 billion. This would mark the first investment round since Musk took the social media giant private. However, it’s worth noting that Fidelity Investments reduced its stake in Twitter by approximately 70% from the 2022 sale price, reflecting challenges faced by the platform in retaining advertisers.

The contrasting fortunes of Musk’s various enterprises underscore the dynamic nature of his business empire. While xAI looks to capitalize on the growing interest in artificial intelligence with a hefty $75 billion valuation, Twitter/X grapples with retaining advertiser interest and financial stability amidst its transformation.

Author’s Opinion Musk’s remarkable ability to elevate the valuation of his ventures is undeniable. However, the challenges surrounding Twitter/X highlight the complexities of maintaining financial health across multiple industries. While xAI may present the next big leap in AI, Musk will need to find ways to rejuvenate Twitter/X to maintain a balance in his portfolio.

