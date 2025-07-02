DHL Express Canada Workers Approve New Agreement, Strike and Lockout Set to End

Canada’s largest private sector union, Unifor, has announced the end of a three-week lockout and strike at DHL Express Canada after workers ratified a new four-year agreement. The contract was approved with 72 percent support from over 2,100 employees including truck drivers, couriers, warehouse, and clerical staff.

Strong Union Stand Leads to Agreement

Unifor National President Lana Payne praised the bargaining committee for standing strong. “I am so proud of all the members… for fighting for the respect they deserved,” she said. DHL Express confirmed full operations resumed as of June 30, welcoming back all team members.

The lockout began on June 8, with the strike following shortly after. Negotiations between DHL and Unifor had been ongoing for nearly a year, with key disputes focusing on the use of replacement workers. Federal legislation banning this practice took effect during the strike. DHL continued limited operations initially but shut down completely on June 20, citing stalled talks and new legal restrictions.

Unifor accused DHL of using replacement workers, which the company did not deny but said was legal at the time.

The ratified deal includes a 15.75% wage increase, pension improvements for hourly workers, new pension plans for owner-operators, enhanced disability and mental health benefits, higher severance payouts, and updated policies covering AI, robotics, and remote work. Workers will return to their jobs soon, though no exact date has been given. The union thanked the public for patience during the delivery backlog.

What The Author Thinks This contract shows the power of union solidarity in safeguarding worker rights, especially under shifting labor laws. The inclusion of modern workplace concerns like AI and remote work policies signals progress and sets a precedent for future negotiations. It’s a reminder that steadfast negotiation backed by legal support can protect employees and improve working conditions.

