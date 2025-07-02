Bhanot Wellness Center Announces New Era of Women’s Health with Focus on Functional Medicine and Root Cause Healing

Redefining Women’s Health with Precision Medicine

Bhanot Wellness Center, under the leadership of Dr. Preete Bhanot, is changing the landscape of women’s healthcare with a cutting-edge approach that combines traditional gynecology with the science-driven methods of Functional Medicine. Dr. Bhanot, a board-certified OB-GYN with over two decades of clinical experience, has long been committed to helping women achieve their best health, not simply through symptom management but by uncovering and addressing the root causes of chronic health issues.



Dr. Bhanot’s vision and dedication to women’s wellness have earned her recognition as a leader in the field. Recently, the center received the prestigious Best Functional Medicine Provider in the United States of 2025 award from the Best of Best Review committee. This award underscores the center’s excellence in providing personalized, evidence-based treatments to women and men alike, with a focus on solving the root causes of their health challenges.

“Women’s symptoms are often dismissed as normal. But normal is not the same as optimal—and I’m here to help women feel optimal,” says Dr. Bhanot. Her approach uses Functional Medicine to stop managing symptoms and start addressing their underlying causes, particularly those related to hormone imbalances, fatigue, bloating, and anxiety.

Functional Medicine: A Holistic, Root Cause Approach

Functional Medicine, a core component of the care provided at Bhanot Wellness Center, is centered around understanding how all aspects of a person’s lifestyle, environment, and health history impact their well-being. Unlike conventional medicine, which often focuses on alleviating symptoms, Functional Medicine goes deeper to uncover the root causes of conditions such as hormonal imbalances, digestive issues, and autoimmune diseases.

Through advanced diagnostics, including lab tests and comprehensive health assessments, Dr. Bhanot and her team create personalized treatment plans tailored to the individual needs of each patient. These plans are designed to restore balance within the body, helping women regain vitality and long-term health.

“Functional Medicine is about treating the whole person, not just a set of symptoms,” explains Dr. Bhanot. “It gives us the tools to truly transform lives.”

Gut Health: The Foundation of Wellness

One of the most crucial elements of Dr. Bhanot’s treatment philosophy is gut health, which she refers to as the body’s “second brain.” “When it’s inflamed, your mood, hormones, skin, and energy all pay the price,” says Dr. Bhanot. The importance of a healthy gut is central to her approach, as gut health plays a significant role in the body’s hormonal balance and immune function.

At Bhanot Wellness Center, women receive specialized therapies aimed at improving their gut health through dietary changes, supplements, and lifestyle adjustments. By restoring balance at the gut level, Dr. Bhanot’s treatments help patients achieve better mental clarity, more balanced hormones, and higher energy levels.

A New Era of Women’s Health

As women’s health continues to evolve, Bhanot Wellness Center is at the forefront of change. The center’s unique blend of traditional gynecology with Functional Medicine offers women a much-needed alternative to conventional care. The center has gained a reputation for delivering real results, helping women address chronic health issues that often go unaddressed by traditional treatments.

“Women are often told that their symptoms are just a normal part of life. But my goal is to help them feel optimal,” Dr. Bhanot shares. The combination of personalized care, advanced diagnostics, and the healing power of Functional Medicine allows patients to regain control of their health and live vibrant, fulfilling lives.

The center’s recent recognition as the Best Functional Medicine Provider in the United States of 2025 further solidifies its reputation as a leader in women’s health. Dr. Bhanot’s commitment to revolutionizing healthcare for women and addressing the root causes of health issues has made Bhanot Wellness Center a trusted resource for those seeking innovative and holistic treatments.

About Bhanot Wellness Center

Founded by Dr. Preete Bhanot, MD, Bhanot Wellness Center is an integrative medical practice dedicated to providing personalized healthcare for women. The center combines traditional gynecology with advanced Functional Medicine to treat the root causes of health issues, including hormonal imbalances, reproductive health concerns, and wellness optimization. With a focus on precision health and patient-centered care, Bhanot Wellness Center is leading the charge in redefining women’s wellness at every stage of life.

Media Contact

Dr. Preete Bhanot

Bhanot Wellness Center, CEO

Phone: 408-782-2515

Email: Dr.Bhanot@Bhanotwellnesscenter.com

Website: preetebhanotmd.com