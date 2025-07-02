Singapore Franchise Owner Zou Lexin: The Cross-Cultural Business of 13 Zhang Liang Malatang Stores

On the bustling streets of Singapore, a bowl of malatang—a spicy, customizable hot pot dish from northeastern China—is quietly reshaping local dining habits. Zou Lexin, a 52-year-old entrepreneur from Heilongjiang, China, has grown Zhang Liang Malatang from a single outlet into a network of 13 stores in just over four years, establishing a textbook case of Chinese cuisine going global.

Similar to his experience, nearly a hundred Zhangliang Malatang franchise owners across 21 countries are sharing the story of Chinese flavors with the world—one bowl of malatang at a time.

From FMCG Veteran to “Captain of Malatang”

A native of Harbin, Zou spent nearly three decades in China’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry. In 2012, he immigrated to Singapore for his children’s education, hoping to continue his import-export business. However, he quickly realized that China’s manufacturing capabilities had significantly improved, diminishing the competitiveness of imported goods.

The turning point came during a casual family conversation. “My wife noticed online chatter—many people in Singapore were calling for Chinese malatang to be available locally,” Zou recalls. Sensing an opportunity and having seen Zhang Liang Malatang frequently ordered by his staff back in China, he quickly reached out to the company’s headquarters. Despite initial doubts from partners concerned about Singapore’s hot climate not favoring hot soup-based dishes, Zou pressed ahead. In hindsight, he believes it was one of his wisest decisions.

Defying the Odds During the Pandemic

On August 17, 2020, Zou opened his first Zhang Liang Malatang store on China Street in Singapore’s Chinatown, strategically located at the intersection of a busy Chinese enclave and the central business district.

To build brand awareness during the COVID-19 pandemic, he launched a “7-Day Free Tasting” promotion, which proved highly effective. “Zhang Liang quickly became a dark horse in Singapore’s food scene,” Zou says. At peak, daily revenue reached SGD 8,000. The store soon stabilized with average daily sales between SGD 5,000–6,000, and the initial investment was recouped in under a year.

A Localized Revolution in a Single Bowl

Introducing malatang to Southeast Asia came with a major challenge: adapting to local tastes. Working closely with the headquarters, Zou localized ingredient sourcing and modified the seasoning—reducing the spice and salt levels while preserving the dish’s core flavors.

Understanding Singapore’s multicultural fabric, he customized offerings for various demographic groups: beef-free options for Indian patrons and vegetarians, halal-certified ingredients for Malay Muslims, and an all-veggie “Green Bowl” for health-conscious customers. “Each of our stores maintains a menu of around 104 items, and we’re constantly innovating,” says Zou. Today, local Singaporeans have become the main customer base. “In our company-run stores, more than half our customers are locals. They represent our greatest growth potential.”

A Strategic Growth Path: Depth Before Breadth

Zou’s expansion from one store to thirteen followed a deliberate and structured plan: “First, establish brand presence with flagship street-side stores; second, drive profitability through mall locations; third, develop centralized distribution; finally, expand into residential neighborhoods.”

Currently, Zou operates five high-visibility street-level stores and eight mall-based outlets that ensure steady cash flow. The Woodlands branch alone generates monthly revenue of SGD 250,000–280,000—even with SGD 60,000 in rent, the location quickly turned profitable and is now considered a benchmark store.

For site selection, Zou negotiates directly with mall management to maximize flexibility and leverage. In response to Singapore’s strict foreign labor policies, he employs a multifaceted staffing approach: outsourcing specific roles, hiring local students as part-timers, and nurturing a core management team.

Zou remains hands-on. He meets with his team every morning to delegate tasks within 30 minutes. “We aim for company leadership to be visible at every store, even if it’s just helping with the cashier during lunch hours.” His management philosophy is straightforward: “The real business is on the frontlines, not in the office. We’re here to build a grounded, customer-centric fast-casual restaurant.”

Future Plans and Cultural Mission

Zou attributes his success to four key factors: cultural adaptability, acute market positioning, operational efficiency, and a focused brand strategy.

As a model franchisee for Zhang Liang Malatang’s global expansion, he suggests the brand headquarters place greater emphasis on corporate culture, develop region-specific menu innovations, and enhance support for beverages and merchandise.

Looking ahead, Zou is committed to a “depth-before-breadth” growth strategy. “I want to fully penetrate and refine the Singapore market before expanding further. I don’t believe in spreading resources too thin.” He is currently in discussions with the National University of Singapore to sponsor student events as a way to build brand awareness among younger consumers.

“It’s a great feeling to see our stores across Singapore,” Zou says proudly. For him, the entrepreneurial journey is not just about business success—it’s about cultural exchange. A single bowl of Zhang Liang Malatang has become a bridge between China and the world, warming hearts and taste buds far from home.