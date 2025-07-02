Dr. Anthony Koh Leads a New Era of Conscious Capital and Global Listings for Impact-Driven Startups

Dr. Anthony Koh, a pioneering technopreneur, capital strategist, and award-winning author, is leading a movement that bridges entrepreneurship, global capital, and conscious innovation. As founder of IIFLE Singapore, partner at MVP International Capital, and co-founder of Trigger Asset Management, he is helping startups scale responsibly—from local roots to global listings on exchanges like NASDAQ.

From Pagers to Public Markets

Dr. Koh’s journey began with grit—closing property deals with only a pager to fund his university education. In the early 2000s, he co-founded a PropTech startup that was acquired during the dotcom era. This early success laid the foundation for a career focused on scalable systems.

He went on to found MC Payment, Southeast Asia’s first digital payments company to be listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX). In 2012, he was invited as a keynote speaker at the APEC Start-Up Conference in Korea, further cementing his reputation as a regional innovation leader.

Today, at MVP International Capital, Dr. Koh helps growth-stage companies prepare for global IPOs—especially on NASDAQ—through strategic, financial, and structural frameworks.

Triggering Purposeful Capital

As co-founder of Trigger Asset Management, Dr. Koh recently guided the firm as it was invited to lead a consortium managing a USD $50 billion project focused on repurposing distressed assets. Under his leadership, Trigger emphasizes purposeful capital deployment, reinforced by a partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to support SDG-aligned ventures.

Dr. Koh is also the inventor of a patent-pending innovation titled:

“System and Method for Manifestation Activation Integrating Traditional Chinese Metaphysical Systems and Neuroscience-Based Brainwave Entrainment.”

This represents his commitment to what he calls “conscious capital”—a model integrating neuroscience, metaphysics, and ancient wisdom to empower aligned leadership.

“Too many founders burn out chasing capital or scale without alignment. I believe the most sustainable growth comes when entrepreneurs are aligned consciously, structurally, and strategically,” says Dr. Koh.

Empowering Entrepreneurs through IIFLE Singapore

At the center of Dr. Koh’s impact is IIFLE Singapore (International Institute of Financing & Listing for Entrepreneurs)—a platform designed to prepare founders to become IPO-ready. Through its proprietary IPO Readiness Gap Analysis, IIFLE guides entrepreneurs with strategic scaling, business model refinement, and investor readiness.

Dr. Koh’s Amazon best-selling book, Zero to $100M StartUp: The B.I.G 7x System to Financial Freedom, offers a practical roadmap for building scalable, purpose-led ventures. The book reflects the core frameworks of IIFLE’s methodology and is positioned to become a core resource in its upcoming programs.

Blockchain, Web3 & Ethical Innovation

Dr. Koh is a prominent voice in blockchain innovation and ethics. As Founding President of Association Blockchain Asia and Vice President of the Singapore Digital Chamber of Commerce, he advocates for the responsible use of Web3 and AI technologies.

Under his leadership, ABA joined the Blockchain for Good Alliance, aligning regional blockchain development with global humanitarian goals.

“Blockchain, like capital, is neutral. Its value lies in the consciousness of its application,” he notes. “That’s why I support Web3 initiatives designed to solve real-world human challenges.”

Vision for the Future: $100 Billion with Heart

Looking ahead, Dr. Koh envisions a powerful synergy across MVP International Capital, Trigger Asset Management, and IIFLE Singapore—delivering strategic capital, conscious mentorship, and innovation at scale.

His long-term goals include:

Deploying $100B in global capital

Listing dozens of purpose-driven startups on global exchanges

Launching an applied entrepreneurship school rooted in his neuroscience-metaphysics innovation

“I want to see founders succeed not just financially, but holistically,” Dr. Koh shares. “The world needs companies that uplift economies—and elevate humanity.”

In a world divided between finance and ideals, Dr. Koh offers a rare fusion—demonstrating that profit and purpose, strategy and spirit can truly scale together.

About Dr. Anthony Koh

Dr. Anthony Koh is a Singapore-based technopreneur, author, inventor, and capital strategist. He is the founder of IIFLE Singapore, a partner at MVP International Capital, and co-founder of Trigger Asset Management. He is the author of Zero to $100M StartUp, and the inventor of a neuroscience-metaphysical system for goal alignment. He serves as Founding President of Association Blockchain Asia and advocates globally for conscious entrepreneurship.

