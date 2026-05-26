Prism Media Launches Prism News, an AI-Native Publishing Platform Operating More Than 200 Niche Publications Nationwide

Prism Media today announced the launch of Prism News, an AI-native publishing platform operating more than 200 dedicated niche publications across the United States.

The launch arrives at a difficult moment for American media. The U.S. has lost nearly 3,500 local newspapers since 2005 — almost 40% of the country’s total, according to Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. There are now 213 counties with no local news source at all, and another 1,524 down to a single outlet. Roughly 50 million Americans live in what researchers call a news desert.

Prism Media was built to address that gap. But local news is just one part of what Prism News covers.

At launch, Prism News operates more than 200 niche publications, and the list keeps growing. Some are structured as local newspapers, providing county-by-county civic coverage for places mainstream outlets stopped writing about years ago. Others cover hobbies, professions, and special interests that have never had a publication of their own. The current lineup includes publications for sourdough bakers, bonsai growers, drone racers, mechanical keyboard enthusiasts, fly fishing communities, miniature painters, urban gardeners, KPMG employees, niche sports leagues, fashion readers, and residents of counties from Onondaga, New York to rural Kansas. Ahead of today’s launch, Prism News has drawn hundreds of thousands of visitors and millions of social impressions.

Traditional publishers require scale to operate sustainably, which has left the long tail of human interests without dedicated coverage for decades. A bonsai community spread across multiple states offers no anchor for a local advertiser. A workplace publication for a mid-size company has no obvious revenue model. A rural county of 30,000 people generates limited advertising demand. The audiences existed; the economics did not.

Researchers at Medill and elsewhere have identified the long-tail publishing gap as one of the most persistent unsolved problems in American media. Prism Media’s approach is to address that gap through AI. A different cost structure allows content to be produced and updated continuously across hundreds of verticals at once, making it viable to serve communities previously too small or too niche for traditional media. The same model that lets Prism News publish local news in a rural county also lets it publish a workplace publication for KPMG employees and a digital magazine for sourdough bakers.

Each publication on Prism News operates as a full editorial vertical, organized around the specific questions readers in that community are asking. A sourdough reader receives technique guides, equipment reviews, and community event coverage. A KPMG employee receives company updates and industry news. A resident of Onondaga County, New York receives local government decisions, school board updates, and civic news specific to their area.

Readers access Prism News content directly through each publication, with coverage updated continuously. They can subscribe, submit story tips, comment, and follow topics across niche areas mainstream media has not served.

The full catalog of more than 200 publications is live at prismnews.com.