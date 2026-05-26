RentPackage Helps Landlords and Property Managers Replace Spreadsheets with One Simple Rental Platform

Managing rental properties on spreadsheets is slow and error-prone. Rent gets miscalculated, payments slip through the cracks, and a single lost file can wipe out months of records. RentPackage (rentpackage.com) is a cloud-based rental management platform built to remove that burden for individual landlords, property management companies, and sublease operators alike.

Generate contracts and full accounting in about five minutes



With RentPackage, there is no manual rent entry. The moment a landlord creates a tenancy contract, the platform automatically generates every billing period that follows — rent, due dates, and records — in one step. What used to take hours of spreadsheet work is reduced to roughly five minutes, with far less risk of missed or miscalculated payments and no dependence on a single fragile file.

Online contract signing



Contracts can be signed online, removing the back-and-forth of printing, scanning, and chasing signatures. Agreements are completed and stored digitally, ready whenever they are needed.

Built-in accounting and financial reports



Beyond day-to-day billing, RentPackage includes a full accounting layer. Landlords and management companies can produce financial reports directly from their rental data, giving a clear, organized view of income and expenses without exporting to separate tools.

List your rental for free



RentPackage also lets users post rental listings at no cost, helping landlords fill vacancies faster from the same place they manage everything else.

Easy to learn — every function within about two clicks



Properties, units, contracts, and accounting all live on one screen. Every core function is reachable in around two clicks, so the platform is simple to pick up and quick to operate from day one.

Customizable notifications that support compliance



RentPackage offers customizable notifications that help landlords stay aligned with the rental regulations that apply to them, reducing the chance of missing an important obligation.

No installation required



The platform runs entirely in the browser. There is nothing to install and nothing to maintain — users log in and start working. RentPackage brings contracts, billing, accounting, and listings together in one place, turning hours of manual work into minutes. Learn more at rentpackage.com