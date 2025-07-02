Funny Farm Tallow Co. Combines Tradition with a Modern, Playful Approach to Wellness

Funny Farm Tallow Co. is setting a new standard for clean living by offering simple, effective products that blend the power of natural, time-honored ingredients with a playful, approachable attitude. Founded by Kristen Berube, the family-run business began in her farm kitchen as a way to address her children’s dry skin using a homemade tallow-based recipe. Today, Funny Farm Tallow Co. has grown into a beloved brand, offering skincare, food seasonings, and hydration products that reflect a commitment to purity, humor, and authenticity.

“We’re about more than just clean products,” says Kristen Berube, founder of Funny Farm Tallow Co. “We believe in providing real solutions that make life easier and more enjoyable for the whole family. We do this with a bit of humor and heart, making wellness feel accessible and fun.”

The company’s signature product, Magic Tallow, is a tallow-based skincare line known for its nourishing properties. Made from grass-fed tallow, which is rich in vitamins A, D, E, and K, Funny Farm Tallow Co. offers a skincare range that’s deeply moisturizing and compatible with human skin. The brand has expanded beyond skincare into food products like Magic Burger Seasonings, Magic Toast Toppers, and Sunny Slices—naturally dried fruit slices designed to make hydration easy and enjoyable.

Funny Farm Tallow Co. Named Best Wholesome Wellness Products in Rural America of 2025

We are excited to announce that Funny Farm Tallow Co. has been named Best Wholesome Wellness Products in Rural America of 2025. This prestigious award highlights the company’s dedication to redefining wellness by blending time-tested ingredients with humor and authenticity.

Outstanding Product Evaluation



Funny Farm Tallow Co. offers an exceptional range of products. The Magic Tallow skincare line, enriched with essential vitamins A, D, E, and K, provides a solution for dry skin, baby care, and general family use. The company’s Sunny Slices and seasoning blends add flavor and hydration, using only real, recognizable ingredients.

Demonstrated Expertise



Founded by Kristen Berube in her farm kitchen, Funny Farm Tallow Co. combines traditional wisdom with modern wellness solutions. Their approach emphasizes the natural healing power of ingredients like tallow, and their playful yet effective product formulas meet today’s demand for simple, clean, and real solutions.

Authenticity and Trust



What sets Funny Farm Tallow Co. apart is its authenticity. The brand’s commitment to real ingredients and fun packaging resonates with families and wellness enthusiasts. Their products, from skincare to seasonings, are not only safe and effective but also fun and approachable.

Quantitative Performance Excellence



Funny Farm Tallow Co. has garnered 5-star ratings for its products and customer service. The brand continues to expand into natural grocery stores, lifestyle shops, and farmer’s markets across the U.S., reflecting growing demand for their wholesome, genuine products.

Building a Brand with Real Ingredients and Playful Branding

Funny Farm Tallow Co. stands out in a crowded wellness market by combining natural, high-quality ingredients with humor. Offering products free from synthetic additives, fillers, and harmful chemicals, the brand remains light-hearted and approachable. Its fun packaging and product names help establish a brand that feels as much about lifestyle as it is about ingredients.

“We’ve created a brand that’s just as much about family, fun, and authenticity as it is about the products we offer,” Berube says. “At the heart of Funny Farm Tallow Co. is a commitment to creating products that nourish not just the body but also the spirit.”

This blend of simplicity and transparency has earned Funny Farm Tallow Co. a loyal following. From Magic Tallow skincare to savory seasonings, the brand is making clean living accessible and enjoyable.

The Power of Grass-Fed Tallow and Other Time-Tested Ingredients

At the heart of Funny Farm Tallow Co. is grass-fed tallow, a natural ingredient with rich vitamin content that’s ideal for moisturizing and soothing dry skin. Its long-standing use in skincare underscores its effectiveness, which is why Funny Farm Tallow Co. brings this powerful ingredient into the modern era.

“We take skin and wellness seriously—but never ourselves,” says Berube. “Tallow has been used for generations as a nourishing ingredient, and we’re bringing it into the modern era with a fresh, fun twist.”

In addition to Magic Tallow, the brand offers Magic Burger Seasonings and Magic Toast Toppers, made with clean ingredients that enhance meals without unnecessary additives. Sunny Slices, a healthy, naturally dried fruit snack, offers a simple and enjoyable way to hydrate.

Creating a Lifestyle Brand That Resonates with Families

Funny Farm Tallow Co. is more than just a skincare brand—it’s a lifestyle brand designed for families. The company’s products, from skincare for dry skin to seasonings that enhance meals, are created to help families feel good about what they’re using in their daily routines.

“We’re not just about products—we’re about building a community around simple, nourishing routines,” Berube says. “Whether it’s applying Magic Tallow to your skin or sprinkling our seasonings on a favorite meal, our goal is to create products that bring joy, nourishment, and connection into everyday life.”

This playful, purposeful approach has earned the brand a loyal following that appreciates its blend of authenticity, humor, and quality.

Grassroots Marketing Fuels Funny Farm Tallow Co.’s Success

Funny Farm Tallow Co. has grown steadily through grassroots marketing, leveraging word-of-mouth, social media, and pop-up markets. The brand’s loyal community continues to expand as it enters more retail spaces and maker markets across the U.S.

“People are looking for products that feel real, not lab-made,” says Berube. “That’s why Funny Farm Tallow Co. resonates so strongly with our customers—they feel like they’re a part of something that’s down-to-earth, fun, and genuine.”

About Funny Farm Tallow Co.

Funny Farm Tallow Co. is a family-owned business dedicated to creating clean, effective products that nourish from the outside in—and from the inside out. The company’s product range includes Magic Tallow skincare, Magic Burger Seasonings, Magic Toast Toppers, and Sunny Slices, all made with real, recognizable ingredients that families can trust. With a focus on time-honored ingredients like grass-fed tallow and a brand personality that’s warm, playful, and approachable, Funny Farm Tallow Co. offers natural solutions for every stage of family life.

Media Contact

Kristen Berube

Funny Farm Tallow Co.

Email: funnyfarmco@yahoo.com

Website: www.funnyfarmtallowco.com