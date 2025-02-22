Nintendo to Conclude Gold Points Loyalty Program by March 2025

Nintendo has announced that it will end its Gold Points loyalty program on March 24, 2025. This decision marks the conclusion of a program that began in 2018, allowing customers to earn points by purchasing Nintendo Switch games. The program enabled users to accumulate Gold Points through various platforms, including the Nintendo eShop, My Nintendo Store, and the official Nintendo website.

How to Earn Gold Points Before the Deadline

Customers have until March 24, 2025, to earn Gold Points with their purchases. The points can be accumulated through transactions made at the Nintendo New York store and by redeeming download codes. For digital content preorders, points will be credited on the payment date. However, for physical game purchases, customers must buy within one year of the game’s original release date to qualify for points.

“As of 9:30 PM PDT on March 24, 2025, it will no longer be possible to earn My Nintendo Gold Points when purchasing digital content” – Nintendo

Since its inception, the Gold Points program has provided customers with a way to earn credits towards future purchases. At launch, users earned points worth 5% of their digital purchase amounts and 1% for physical copies. These points could then be redeemed on the Nintendo eShop or through the My Nintendo Store for discounts on Switch games.

The earned Gold Points remain valid for 12 months from their date of acquisition. Thus, even after the distribution of Gold Points ends, customers can still use them toward Nintendo eShop purchases until they expire.

“used to get a discount on Nintendo eShop purchases until they expire, even after the distribution of Gold Points has ended” – Nintendo

What The Author Thinks The discontinuation of Nintendo’s Gold Points program signals a shift away from rewarding loyal customers through long-standing initiatives. While it has been a popular perk, its end raises questions about how Nintendo will replace or compensate for this absence in future customer loyalty strategies. Without clear plans for an alternative program, this move could affect brand loyalty, especially among long-time fans.

Featured image credit: Marco Verch via CCNull

