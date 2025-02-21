“Treasure Hunt” Showcases the Charm of Guangdong Culture to the World

After releasing “Treasure Hunt: Discovering the Folk Culture of the Greater Bay Area” and “Treasure Hunt 2: Exploring Lingnan Modern Cultural Celebrities”, Southern Metropolis Daily and N Video launched the highly anticipated “Treasure Hunt 3: Discovering Guangdong Samples of Going-global of Chinese Culture” in December 2024. This series shifts its focus to overseas, as the Treasure Hunt team from Southern Metropolis Daily and N Video traveled across Southeast Asia, Oceania, Europe, and Africa, visiting over ten countries in total. Along the way, they invited overseas Chinese, international friends, and experts from various fields to join the journey and participate in filming. Through a comprehensive approach, the series highlights the integration and innovation of Guangdong culture abroad, promoting cultural diplomacy through meaningful exchanges. As Lingnan elements continue to captivate global audiences, Guangdong’s cultural influence grows on the world stage.

YouTube Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WLbrJzJKgcU

Involving Primary Scene: Crossing Three Oceans and Four Continents in Search of Guangdong’s Cultural Export Model

Cultural export is a journey that takes Guangdong to the world. This time, the Treasure Hunt team is venturing across three oceans and four continents, visiting ten countries to uncover the global footprint of Guangdong’s cultural influence. From traditional heritage and Cantonese cuisine to traditional Chinese medicine, the “New Trio” industries, and the entrepreneurial spirit of Cantonese merchants, the series introduces a brand-new storytelling format: On the Frontlines—real-time overseas record, and In the Studio—expert insights and guest discussions.

The Treasure Hunt team’s on-the-ground explorations abroad have uncovered numerous examples of Guangdong’s cultural influence worldwide. In Vietnam for example, they witnessed Guangdong-made drones soaring across international markets. In Thailand, they saw the wildly popular Yingge Dance blending with local culture. In Singapore, they discovered the booming demand for traditional Guangdong medicine. In Japan, they experienced firsthand the rising popularity China’s “New Trio” exports in the international market. In Oceania, they shared the flavors of Cantonese cuisine with friends from diverse backgrounds. In Africa, they observed major business ventures between China and Egypt. On the Danube River, they hosted tea gatherings with international guests. And along the Belt and Road, they explored the entrepreneurial spirit that unites Guangdong merchants around the world.

The first-hand overseas record stays true to the essence of culture while blending modern trends, ensuring a dynamic fusion of tradition and contemporary appeal. From content to format, from depth to digital engagement, the series integrates an internet-driven approach, leveraging online storytelling to amplify positive energy and bring the theme to life.

Secondary Observation Room: An Online Observation Room Involving Guests from Six Countries Plays A Key Role in the Treasure Hunt Story-telling

The “Treasure Hunt 3: Discovering Guangdong Samples of Going-global of Chinese Culture” series features a specially curated “Second Venue”—an observation room where experts, scholars, and international guests are invited to watch and discuss the Treasure Hunt stories with the audiences. This segment will provide a third-party professional perspective, fostering dynamic exchanges and thought-provoking discussions from multiple angles.

Notably, the studio lineup is highly diverse. The production team has invited an international panel of guests from six countries, along with five leading experts from various fields. Together with the Treasure Hunt team, they explore global perspectives and engage in in-depth discussions on the stories unfolding in the field, offering fresh insights from different disciplines and cultural viewpoints.

The “Treasure Hunt 3: Discovering Guangdong Samples of Going-global of Chinese Culture” series introduces a “Second Venue” observation room, breaking the constraints of a single-dimensional narrative. By bringing together a global perspective, it creates a dual storytelling space that presents China’s story to the world in a fresh, engaging, and youth-oriented way. This observational documentary format opens new doors for audiences—while the First Venue captures the lives of people overseas, the Second Venue fosters diverse discussions, serving as a bridge between the program, its viewers, and real-world cultural connections.

Since its launch, the series has captivated audiences both in China and abroad, garnering nearly 100 million online views. Relevant videos have been prominently featured on major international and regional landmarks, including Times Square in New York, Wilkie Edge in Singapore, MBK Center in Bangkok, and key locations across China’s Greater Bay Area, such as Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Foshan, Zhuhai, and Zhongshan, highlighting Guangdong’s cultural innovations and its seamless integration with the international community.