YouTube to Restrict Live Streaming for Certain Children Soon

ByYasmeeta Oon

Jun 30, 2025

YouTube is introducing new rules aimed at better protecting children. From July 22, children under 16 will no longer be able to live stream to an audience on their own. Instead, teens aged 13 to 15 must have an adult visible in the stream who manages the channel and initiates the broadcast.

YouTube will disable live chat or other features if teens stream without adult supervision. Over time, such streams may be removed, and accounts could temporarily lose live streaming privileges. YouTube also advises young streamers to use privacy settings wisely and avoid sharing personal details like their address or school.

AI Age Verification in Development

YouTube has revealed plans to use machine learning to detect users who misrepresent their age. By analyzing viewing habits, the AI predicts if a user is underage and adjusts the content they see to avoid exposure to inappropriate material. It’s unclear whether this system is currently active or still being tested.

What The Author Thinks

Protecting children online is crucial, but the key is balancing safety with privacy and freedom. YouTube’s move to raise the live streaming age and explore AI age checks is promising. Still, transparency about these systems and educating families will be essential to make sure young users are safe without feeling unfairly restricted.

